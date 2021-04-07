IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections
The IEC's deputy CEO Masego Shiburi says the commission is proceeding with preparations to hold the local government elections later this year.
The five-year term of the current municipal council administration ends on 4 August 2021 and the Constitution states that elections must be held within 90 days, which makes the deadline 1 November 2021.
On Tuesday, the IEC updated Parliament’s portfolio committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on the commission's readiness for the polls.
RELATED: ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Some political parties, including the EFF and the UDM, have called for the 2021 local government elections to be postponed.
The IEC says that there are no constitutional mechanisms to allow for an election beyond 90 days, aside from an amendment to the Constitution."
We know that the Constitution and the law place a ceiling on the term of a municipal council, that term is 5 years. According to our understanding of the Constitution, there is also no mechanism in the Constitution to accommodate a date beyond the 90-day period, other than by way of a Constitutional amendment.Masego Shiburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
Shiburi says an inter-ministerial committee on elections has been established to ensure safe and peaceful elections.
He says the IEC has a duty to run local government elections this year unless there is a lawful postponement.
Shiburi explains that Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will proclaim the date of the elections.
RELATED: It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst
On our part, we are preparing in terms of the provisional scheme as it currently stands, and if decisions are made that allow for a lawful postponement of an election, the electoral commission will then fall in line... and adjusts its plans accordingly.Masego Shiburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
We think that under regulations Alert Level 1, there is scope for an election to be held.Masego Shiburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
Indeed, we have received representations... to the effect that local government elections that fall due later this year should be moved or postponed to a later date when there is a greater level of certainty.Masego Shiburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
The view of the electoral commission is as follows: We do not have the responsibility to set or determine the date for the election. That responsibility rests with the minister responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.Masego Shiburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
Secondly, as a constitutional body, we must stand ready to deliver elections whenever it is called within 90 days.Masego Shiburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
Listen to the discussion for more information:
More from Politics
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi
Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous.Read More
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape
The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.Read More
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not'
The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.'Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.
Maimane says he remains focused on building a movement for all South Africans black and white.Read More
'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'
Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the RET faction is playing into the hands of Ramaphosa with its planned national shutdown.Read More
You can claim from CoCT for tyres damaged by potholes - but you need proof
Alderman Neilson says there is a 'reasonable burden of proof on the driver' whose behaviour would be taken into account.Read More
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.Read More
Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe that the DA offers a valid alternative.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon
Mmusi Maimane has slammed former DA leader Tony Leon for calling him 'an experiment that went wrong'.Read More