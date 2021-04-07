Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming
A municipality in Pietermaritzburg is turning to prison inmates to cut grass, to clean streets, parks, and graveyards, and to spruce up public areas with a paint job where needed.
Msunduzi Municipality got the go-ahead from the council's executive to come up with a workable plan with the Department of Correctional Services.
Lester Kiewit asked Thulani Mdluli (spokesperson for the KZN Department of Correctional Services) how it works.
We are expected as Correctional Services to engage with communities to expand the social reintegration programme… These people in our care are not permanently incarcerated. Someday, they’ll go back to the community…Thulani Mdluli, spokesperson - KZN Department of Correctional Services
We don’t take hardened criminals… We are all [community and Correctional Services] responsible that upon their release they can take care of themselves, and avoid reoffending…Thulani Mdluli, spokesperson - KZN Department of Correctional Services
It’s not cleaning alone. We build houses, we farm, we do woodwork – we don’t buy furniture…Thulani Mdluli, spokesperson - KZN Department of Correctional Services
