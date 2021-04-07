4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
About 4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed pension benefits, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
The unclaimed pension pot is worth R42 billion.
Millions of, perhaps, cash-strapped people may not know how to claim what is rightfully theirs.
Africa Melane asked Kabelo van der Merwe (Project Lead of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty) how to find out if you are one of the 4.8 million, and how to claim if you are.
If you want to check if you are the beneficiary of an unclaimed benefit, click here to go to the FSCA website.
It has a search function; type in the name of the person (grandfather, uncle, parent, etc.) you think may have passed without anybody claiming.
The issue of people saving up, but not claiming… it’s vastly because of a lack of knowledge… We encourage families to have open discussions about investments… let your family know where it is…Kabelo van der Merwe, Project Lead of Unclaimed Benefits - Liberty
At Liberty, we have north of R2 billion [in unclaimed benefits] … There is no cut-off… We house it until a claimant comes. Five, 10, 15 years – it doesn’t matter. The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward…Kabelo van der Merwe, Project Lead of Unclaimed Benefits - Liberty
These are ordinary South Africans, who work hard, but didn’t come forward to claim…Kabelo van der Merwe, Project Lead of Unclaimed Benefits - Liberty
The process is straightforward…Kabelo van der Merwe, Project Lead of Unclaimed Benefits - Liberty
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39963020_save-money-lock-your-budget-for-the-future-.html?vti=najc3i3smum47vl67q-1-4
