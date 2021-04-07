Let's help Happy Bless find a job





Happy Bless comes from very difficult circumstances, growing up in Imizama Yethu, but with the help of a kind family, managed to get a matric at Camps Bay High and did three years of a marketing diploma at Rosebank college.

After working in a series of jobs, he managed to get a good, well-paid job at Springbok Atlas Touring company in 2018, doing data capture related to bookings.

Because he was earning well, he took out a bank loan to build rooms behind his home in IY to rent out, for extra income. He had money to send his daughter to a good school, and it looked as if he could at last earn enough to create a dignified and secure life for himself and his family.

He was the only bread-winner of four siblings and has a child at Kronendal school.

Then Covid hit and he was put on reduced pay, eventually being retrenched in August.

For six months Happy has been from pillar to post trying to get TERS/ UIF payments, to no avial.

It's been very very tough. Since I got retrenched in August I have been looking for job opportunities. Happy Bless, Retrenched during Covid-19 pandemic

But he has had no success so far.

I have been exploring many different angles but there is nothing. Happy Bless, Retrenched during Covid-19 pandemic

He remains unemployed.

If anything comes up I am really willing to take that opportunity and do my best. Happy Bless, Retrenched during Covid-19 pandemic

After 8 years working in data capturing this would be a good fit for him, he says.

He is skilled in data-capturing, Excel, and Microsoft.

Please contact Happy Bless on 076 287 7846 or CapeTalk if you have any opportunities for this wonderful young man.

Listen to the interview with Happy Bless in the audio below: