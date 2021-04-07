Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Use of ivermectin for Covid-19 approved by court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 17:45
SA musicians are winning with new TikTok deal!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wiseman Ngubo - COO at Capasso
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike. 7 April 2021 1:28 PM
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Local
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections. 7 April 2021 10:35 AM
View all Politics
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
View all Business
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all World
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
View all Africa
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Let's help Happy Bless find a job

7 April 2021 12:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Unemployment
Cape Town
Employment

Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.

Happy Bless comes from very difficult circumstances, growing up in Imizama Yethu, but with the help of a kind family, managed to get a matric at Camps Bay High and did three years of a marketing diploma at Rosebank college.

After working in a series of jobs, he managed to get a good, well-paid job at Springbok Atlas Touring company in 2018, doing data capture related to bookings.

Because he was earning well, he took out a bank loan to build rooms behind his home in IY to rent out, for extra income. He had money to send his daughter to a good school, and it looked as if he could at last earn enough to create a dignified and secure life for himself and his family.

He was the only bread-winner of four siblings and has a child at Kronendal school.

Then Covid hit and he was put on reduced pay, eventually being retrenched in August.

For six months Happy has been from pillar to post trying to get TERS/ UIF payments, to no avial.

It's been very very tough. Since I got retrenched in August I have been looking for job opportunities.

Happy Bless, Retrenched during Covid-19 pandemic

But he has had no success so far.

I have been exploring many different angles but there is nothing.

Happy Bless, Retrenched during Covid-19 pandemic

He remains unemployed.

If anything comes up I am really willing to take that opportunity and do my best.

Happy Bless, Retrenched during Covid-19 pandemic

After 8 years working in data capturing this would be a good fit for him, he says.

He is skilled in data-capturing, Excel, and Microsoft.

Please contact Happy Bless on 076 287 7846 or CapeTalk if you have any opportunities for this wonderful young man.

Listen to the interview with Happy Bless in the audio below:




7 April 2021 12:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Unemployment
Cape Town
Employment

More from Local

Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares

7 April 2021 1:28 PM

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

7 April 2021 10:14 AM

"We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom

6 April 2021 8:14 PM

Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections

6 April 2021 3:07 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape

6 April 2021 2:55 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'

6 April 2021 2:42 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'

6 April 2021 1:51 PM

"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No loadshedding will result from Oracle contract dispute, assures Mantshantsha

6 April 2021 1:13 PM

Eskom spokesperson says no outages will result from the contractual dispute with technical service provider Oracle Corporation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

Local

EWN Highlights

79 blood clots, 19 deaths in UK after taking AstraZeneca jab: regulator

7 April 2021 5:03 PM

WHO: COVID shows govts must increase investment in public health

7 April 2021 4:23 PM

Magashule wants SA’s economy placed in the hands of black majority

7 April 2021 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA