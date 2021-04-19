Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!
Did you know that your lifestyle choices impact your health?
Yes, you probably did.
But did you know that a healthy immune system depends on a healthy liver?
Probably not.
Your liver is impacted by your lifestyle choices. You may not stop to think about it, but your liver is essential to your life. Performing over 500 vital functions, it keeps your body healthy, boosts your immune system and fuels your vitality from within so that you can enjoy life to the full.
Your immune system needs a healthy liver – here's what your liver does for you!
As far as organs go, it's safe to declare that the liver is the "tough guy" of the body but, it too has its limits. While the liver can be considered to be the ultimate wingman, it can also be a toxic enemy – it all depends on how you treat it.
There is a common misconception that liver disease is single-handedly caused by excessive drinking, but this is not the case. Liver damage can be brought on by a number of lifestyle factors so the best way to fight liver disease is to avoid them at all costs.
While certain medicines may not seem harmful, the toxic by-products expelled when going through chemical changes in the body can have toxic consequences on the liver.
How do you know when your liver is not performing optimally? The signs of liver disease stay hidden right up until the liver has already become badly damaged, leaving doctors with very few options for treatment.
Signs that your liver is not happy with you:
• Loss of appetite
• Lack of energy
• Easy bruising
• Weight loss or sudden gain
• Yellowing of skin or eyes
• Swelling of the legs and ankles
• Light coloured or bloody stool
• Dark urine
Here's how to love your liver:
The state of your health depends heavily on the state of your liver. Your liver has looked after you, now it's time to return the favour with South Africa’s number 1 liver health supplement, Essentiale® Extreme. It helps to support liver function, regenerate liver cell membranes and improve unhealthy liver symptoms. Love your liver, visit www.essentiale.co.za for more information.
Source : https://www.essentiale.co.za/
More from Lifestyle
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year
The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week.Read More
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals
The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.Read More
How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema
Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child'
Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk.Read More
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains.Read More
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive
Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home.Read More
More from Local
Table Mountain Fire Update: M3 remains closed from hospital bend to Rhodes Drive
Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman says personnel is deployed at all the road closures to divert and assist all traffic.Read More
Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse
City of Cape Town Fire Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says there are currently 250 firefighters on the scene.Read More
[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus
Firefighting teams are battling to contain the blaze that broke out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning.Read More
More babies being abandoned during lockdown, says Atlantic Hope
The NPO has also been hard-hit by a drop in donations. Atlantic Hope founder Marilyn May explains how you can help.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial
SANParks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed, says the City.Read More
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.Read More
SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant
Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of April.Read More
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year
The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week.Read More
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training
The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl.Read More
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More