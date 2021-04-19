Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Ravens - CEO at Acclerate Cape Town
Today at 09:50
Latest on the fires on Table Mountain
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Dr David Klatzoww
Charlotte Powell
Philip Prins
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC-Audrey Tinlne
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Off to jail if you neglect your tax affairs…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:15
UCT Students still need help
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
lance-selae August
Today at 12:23
An experience in the fire
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisette Lombard
Today at 12:52
Burger Wars: Who has rights to Smash?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Table Mountain Fire Update: M3 remains closed from hospital bend to Rhodes Drive Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman says personnel is deployed at all the road closures to divert and assist all traffic. 19 April 2021 7:49 AM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial SANParks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed, says the City. 18 April 2021 12:25 PM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!

19 April 2021 6:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Obesity
Diabetes
Cardiovascular disease
Fatty liver disease
World Liver Day
Liver Health
Liver disease
Essentiale Extreme

This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!

Did you know that your lifestyle choices impact your health?

Yes, you probably did.

But did you know that a healthy immune system depends on a healthy liver?

Probably not.

Your liver is impacted by your lifestyle choices. You may not stop to think about it, but your liver is essential to your life. Performing over 500 vital functions, it keeps your body healthy, boosts your immune system and fuels your vitality from within so that you can enjoy life to the full.

Your immune system needs a healthy liver – here's what your liver does for you!

As far as organs go, it's safe to declare that the liver is the "tough guy" of the body but, it too has its limits. While the liver can be considered to be the ultimate wingman, it can also be a toxic enemy – it all depends on how you treat it.

Essentiale® Extreme

There is a common misconception that liver disease is single-handedly caused by excessive drinking, but this is not the case. Liver damage can be brought on by a number of lifestyle factors so the best way to fight liver disease is to avoid them at all costs.

Essentiale® Extreme

While certain medicines may not seem harmful, the toxic by-products expelled when going through chemical changes in the body can have toxic consequences on the liver.

Essentiale® Extreme

How do you know when your liver is not performing optimally? The signs of liver disease stay hidden right up until the liver has already become badly damaged, leaving doctors with very few options for treatment.

Signs that your liver is not happy with you:

• Loss of appetite

• Lack of energy

• Easy bruising

• Weight loss or sudden gain

• Yellowing of skin or eyes

• Swelling of the legs and ankles

• Light coloured or bloody stool

• Dark urine

Here's how to love your liver:

The state of your health depends heavily on the state of your liver. Your liver has looked after you, now it's time to return the favour with South Africa’s number 1 liver health supplement, Essentiale® Extreme. It helps to support liver function, regenerate liver cell membranes and improve unhealthy liver symptoms. Love your liver, visit www.essentiale.co.za for more information.




19 April 2021 6:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Obesity
Diabetes
Cardiovascular disease
Fatty liver disease
World Liver Day
Liver Health
Liver disease
Essentiale Extreme

Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year

17 April 2021 10:43 AM

The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week.

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021

16 April 2021 5:40 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals

16 April 2021 4:23 PM

The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

16 April 2021 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition.

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child'

15 April 2021 1:29 PM

Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk.

Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them

15 April 2021 12:31 PM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains.

[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive

15 April 2021 11:09 AM

Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home.

Table Mountain Fire Update: M3 remains closed from hospital bend to Rhodes Drive

19 April 2021 7:49 AM

Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman says personnel is deployed at all the road closures to divert and assist all traffic.

Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse

19 April 2021 7:26 AM

City of Cape Town Fire Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says there are currently 250 firefighters on the scene.

[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus

18 April 2021 2:41 PM

Firefighting teams are battling to contain the blaze that broke out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning.

More babies being abandoned during lockdown, says Atlantic Hope

18 April 2021 2:01 PM

The NPO has also been hard-hit by a drop in donations. Atlantic Hope founder Marilyn May explains how you can help.

[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial

18 April 2021 12:25 PM

SANParks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed, says the City.

'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

18 April 2021 10:52 AM

The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.

SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant

17 April 2021 11:43 AM

Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of April.

Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year

17 April 2021 10:43 AM

The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week.

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

17 April 2021 8:19 AM

The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl.

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse

Local

'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

Local World Politics

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

Local

Nehawu wants probe into Charlotte Maxeke Hospital safety measures after blaze

19 April 2021 7:55 AM

Sisonke vaccine trial providing lessons on training, scale, say project leaders

19 April 2021 7:22 AM

More evacuations ordered as Table Mountain fire rages on

19 April 2021 6:40 AM

