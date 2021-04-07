Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares





The price of petrol has increased by R1 a litre while diesel has risen by between 63 and 65 cents.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele says that the increases will have a knock-on effect on the taxi industry, which has barely recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

"We may not even be able to meet our monthly financial obligations with our lenders", he tells CapeTalk.

Malele says the government needs to find a way to provide a subsidy for public transport sector.

The petrol increase means a plethora of issues that affect the industry. Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

It is not only fuel that's going to go up. This is also going to affect the fares, maintenance of the vehicles and other basic commodities Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

