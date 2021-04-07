'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?'
Eskom says it has taken steps to protect its operations from disruptions after a contractual dispute with Oracle Corp.’s South African unit put its technical support services at risk.
Eskom confirmed there is a disagreement in which Oracle initially claimed Eskom underpaid it by about R7.3 billion. While the amount was later reduced between the parties, Oracle rejected Eskom’s settlement offer of R166 million and threatened to terminate its services, the power utility said in an emailed statement.
On Tuesday Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha spoke to Keino Kammies and insisted the dispute and possible termination of services by Oracle would not cause loadshedding.
RELATED: No loadshedding will result from Oracle contract dispute, assures Mantshantsha
Kieno talks to the CEO of the lobby group, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Wayne Duvenhage who disagrees.
Going back a step, Duvenhage says questions need to be asked as to how this service provider was willing to settle on such a lesser amount of R400 million, far lower than the original bill of R7.3 billion.
It is very frustrating that you have these service providers to state-owned entities that rack up these massive bills, and unless these SOEs have the expertise - which seems to now be coming into place with Eskom under new management there - you would find they would have probably got away with it and somebody would have paid this amount in the past.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
He says there have been a number of occasions where service providers have overbilled.
This makes me so angry.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Eskom erred in rushing off to take out an urgent interdict against Oracle, argues Duvenhage.
The power utility is doing a good job bringing major projects to an end, clawing back money and over-expenditure, as well as resolving coal contracts, but he says Eskom shoots itself in the foot when they do this.
They have done this before to get urgent interdicts...and the courts throw these things out if they are not really urgent, so it does not do Eskom any good for their management's credibility.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
They should have tried to resolve it, especially if Oracle had reduced the price to R400 million.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Duvenhage says perhaps Oracle was threatening to stop the services.
They were critical services for Eskom - they run the pre-paid vending, fault logging, complaints centre, and maintenance call outs.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
And it still leaves the question of seeming overbilling unanswered.
If it was just a downward revision of the amount owing of 15 to 20% one could understand it, but a downward revision of over 90%?Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Listen to the interview with Wayne Duvenhage in the audio below:
More from Politics
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others?
Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean?Read More
IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections.Read More
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi
Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous.Read More
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape
The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.Read More
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not'
The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.'Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.
Maimane says he remains focused on building a movement for all South Africans black and white.Read More
'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'
Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the RET faction is playing into the hands of Ramaphosa with its planned national shutdown.Read More
You can claim from CoCT for tyres damaged by potholes - but you need proof
Alderman Neilson says there is a 'reasonable burden of proof on the driver' whose behaviour would be taken into account.Read More
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.Read More
More from Business
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking
"Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry).Read More
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom
Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin ChadwickRead More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More