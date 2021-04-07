Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study





The study has found that Covid-19 survivors have an increased risk of developing mental health and neurological conditions in the six months after a diagnosis.

The observational research, which is the largest of its kind, has been published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal.

The South African Federation For Mental Health (SAFMH) says the distress caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is creating a mental health pandemic.

The federation's deputy director Leon de Beer says Covid-19 is having a severe, long-term impact on people's mental health.

The pandemic has had such a massive effect... Not only are we in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are also seeing a global pandemic in terms of mental health because of the stress and anxiety caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on so many levels. Leon de Beer, Deputy director - South African Federation For Mental Health

How it resonated with me is just how huge and significant the mental health impact has been of Covid-19, not just on people who have been diagnosed or recovered of Covid-19 but also just on everybody - people that had preexisting mental health conditions and also people who haven't. Leon de Beer, Deputy director - South African Federation For Mental Health

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: