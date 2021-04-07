Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study
The study has found that Covid-19 survivors have an increased risk of developing mental health and neurological conditions in the six months after a diagnosis.
The observational research, which is the largest of its kind, has been published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal.
The South African Federation For Mental Health (SAFMH) says the distress caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is creating a mental health pandemic.
The federation's deputy director Leon de Beer says Covid-19 is having a severe, long-term impact on people's mental health.
The pandemic has had such a massive effect... Not only are we in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are also seeing a global pandemic in terms of mental health because of the stress and anxiety caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on so many levels.Leon de Beer, Deputy director - South African Federation For Mental Health
How it resonated with me is just how huge and significant the mental health impact has been of Covid-19, not just on people who have been diagnosed or recovered of Covid-19 but also just on everybody - people that had preexisting mental health conditions and also people who haven't.Leon de Beer, Deputy director - South African Federation For Mental Health
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149125724_bucharest-romania-june-10-2020-details-with-the-face-of-a-health-official-taking-covid-19-test-with-.html
More from Lifestyle
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever
How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.Read More
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings
The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beachesRead More
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue
TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effects of Covid-19.Read More
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist
HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.Read More
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments
South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton KallnerRead More
New way forward for obesity treatment
A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their willRead More
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.Read More