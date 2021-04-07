Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons
Trapido recently wrote a review about a pet-friendly restaurant with a canine menu in Pretoria named the Goddess Café.
While most fine-dining establishments are not suited for dogs - or children - she believes that more restaurants with outside space and distance between tables would be great for pet-friendly dining, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some people believe that dogs have a good palate when it comes to food because of their strong sense of smell.
"I'm not sure if they can tell the difference between delicious and very delicious but my dog can tell the difference between venison and quinoa", Trapido jests.
On the whole, people seem to think that all sorts of anti-social behaviours are acceptable but well-behaved, well-trained dog is not.Anna Trapido, food critic
My instinct is that different sorts of restaurants are suitable for different sorts of situations.Anna Trapido, food critic
And there are restaurants where I think it's deeply inappropriate to bring toddlers or people with loud cellphones and there are others where dogs are not suitable and some where they are. It's about judging the space and what people are wanting to do in that space.Anna Trapido, food critic
My feeling is that right now we should all only be eating in restaurants with lots of outside space and outside space lends itself to dogs.Anna Trapido, food critic
Where you have those sorts of relatively bistro-ey restaurants... I don't think that fine-dining and dogs and sort-of Anglophile cultures go together.Anna Trapido, food critic
I think nice bistros with lots of outside space and lots of space between the tables is probably where dogs are okay.Anna Trapido, food critic
