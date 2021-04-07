Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike. 7 April 2021 1:28 PM
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Local
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Politics
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Business
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all World
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Africa
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons

7 April 2021 5:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Food critic
pet-friendly restaurant
dog-friendly

Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining.

Trapido recently wrote a review about a pet-friendly restaurant with a canine menu in Pretoria named the Goddess Café.

While most fine-dining establishments are not suited for dogs - or children - she believes that more restaurants with outside space and distance between tables would be great for pet-friendly dining, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some people believe that dogs have a good palate when it comes to food because of their strong sense of smell.

"I'm not sure if they can tell the difference between delicious and very delicious but my dog can tell the difference between venison and quinoa", Trapido jests.

On the whole, people seem to think that all sorts of anti-social behaviours are acceptable but well-behaved, well-trained dog is not.

Anna Trapido, food critic

My instinct is that different sorts of restaurants are suitable for different sorts of situations.

Anna Trapido, food critic

And there are restaurants where I think it's deeply inappropriate to bring toddlers or people with loud cellphones and there are others where dogs are not suitable and some where they are. It's about judging the space and what people are wanting to do in that space.

Anna Trapido, food critic

My feeling is that right now we should all only be eating in restaurants with lots of outside space and outside space lends itself to dogs.

Anna Trapido, food critic

Where you have those sorts of relatively bistro-ey restaurants... I don't think that fine-dining and dogs and sort-of Anglophile cultures go together.

Anna Trapido, food critic

I think nice bistros with lots of outside space and lots of space between the tables is probably where dogs are okay.

Anna Trapido, food critic

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




7 April 2021 5:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Food critic
pet-friendly restaurant
dog-friendly

More from Lifestyle

Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study

7 April 2021 2:35 PM

A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:08 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever

6 April 2021 11:48 AM

How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers

6 April 2021 10:34 AM

"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings

5 April 2021 10:32 AM

The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue

3 April 2021 10:42 AM

TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effects of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist

3 April 2021 8:20 AM

HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments

1 April 2021 8:45 PM

South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New way forward for obesity treatment

1 April 2021 4:52 PM

A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

SA’s public transport system lacks integration, Competition Commission finds

7 April 2021 7:32 PM

'It is true that the ANC is divided’ - Ace Magashule

7 April 2021 6:57 PM

Police used inappropriate 'deadly force' on Floyd: expert

7 April 2021 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA