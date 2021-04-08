Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu





The City of Cape Town withdrew its water and sanitation services from Samora Machel earlier this week after a staff member was shot while they were repairing a collapsed sewer pipeline

Samwu spokesperson Michael Khumalo says attacks on municipal workers are becoming more frequent in various communities.

Khumalo says when criminals target municipal workers, service delivery in their areas is affected.

He says municipal departments need to work with local community leaders in order to establish safety plans.

It's becoming more and more of a concern but it should not be seen in isolation of the general rise in crime due to a number of factors, including the socio-economic situation that we find ourselves in. Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

The result of that is that everyone else would have to suffer as a result of the actions of the very few who do not think about the importance of the service delivery to the broader community. Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

More and more cases are getting reported... There were incidences in the electricity department where there was load shedding in a particular area and workers were trying to assist that community and... they were robbed. Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

In a number of cases, the firefighters and fire engines go inside and try and rescue where there is fire, sometimes at night, and they become victims of this criminal activity. Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

