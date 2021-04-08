Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu
The City of Cape Town withdrew its water and sanitation services from Samora Machel earlier this week after a staff member was shot while they were repairing a collapsed sewer pipeline
Samwu spokesperson Michael Khumalo says attacks on municipal workers are becoming more frequent in various communities.
Khumalo says when criminals target municipal workers, service delivery in their areas is affected.
He says municipal departments need to work with local community leaders in order to establish safety plans.
It's becoming more and more of a concern but it should not be seen in isolation of the general rise in crime due to a number of factors, including the socio-economic situation that we find ourselves in.Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
The result of that is that everyone else would have to suffer as a result of the actions of the very few who do not think about the importance of the service delivery to the broader community.Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
More and more cases are getting reported... There were incidences in the electricity department where there was load shedding in a particular area and workers were trying to assist that community and... they were robbed.Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
In a number of cases, the firefighters and fire engines go inside and try and rescue where there is fire, sometimes at night, and they become victims of this criminal activity.Michael Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend
"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.Read More
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.Read More
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.Read More
Final tranche of Sisonke J&J doses to arrive this weekend
The final tranche of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for the Sisonke Protocol is expected to arrive on Saturday 10 April.Read More
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.Read More
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike.Read More
Let's help Happy Bless find a job
Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.Read More