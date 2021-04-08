Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike. 7 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Politics
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Business
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all World
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Africa
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads

8 April 2021 7:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Noordhoek
Environment
Biodiversity Conservation
road building
Western Leopard Toad
Western leopard Toads
ToadNuts

Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.

Since 2004 there has been a stand-off between authorities and environmental groups about the building of a new road, and it's all about the risk to a unique species of toad explains presenter Lester Kiewit.

The City of Cape Town wants to build a new road linking the edge of the Noordhoek wetlands and it seems they have now been given the go-ahead.

Conservationists are not happy with the decision.

Alison Faraday, co-founder of ToadNUTs, the volunteer organisation based in Noordhoek saving the Western Leopard Toads talks to Lester about their efforts to save the toads and their habitat.

They want to build the road along the southern edge of the Noordhoek wetlands.

Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts

If built, it would become a link between Noordhoek Main Road and Kommetjie Road.

Faraday says they having been saving leopard toads on the roads for years.

Western leopard toads are really the canary in the coal mine for biodiversity and what is happening on our planet.

Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts

We know that the four permanent bodies of water that are next to this proposed road will almost certainly be wiped out by the road and the traffic pollution. But it is important to note that they are the flagship species for everything else that is existing in the wetland currently.

Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts

Aside from the toads, species in the wetland include porcupines, karakul, otters, mongeese, and a range of birds.

Wetlands are also very important fr human beings as well. They do an important service for our city which the City of Cape Town seems to forget.

Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts

She says experts consulted say that a road would have the 'emptying out' effect on the wetlands and the area would no longer have its necessary biodiversity.

Listen to the interview with Alsion Faraday in the audio below:

Photographs: Toadnuts Facebook




More from Local

UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

7 April 2021 9:03 PM

In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares

7 April 2021 1:28 PM

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Let's help Happy Bless find a job

7 April 2021 12:46 PM

Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

7 April 2021 10:14 AM

"We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom

6 April 2021 8:14 PM

Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections

6 April 2021 3:07 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape

6 April 2021 2:55 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'

6 April 2021 2:42 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

7 April 2021 9:03 PM

In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons

7 April 2021 5:34 PM

Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study

7 April 2021 2:35 PM

A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:08 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever

6 April 2021 11:48 AM

How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers

6 April 2021 10:34 AM

"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings

5 April 2021 10:32 AM

The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue

3 April 2021 10:42 AM

TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effects of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist

3 April 2021 8:20 AM

HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psychosocial support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

ANC's Ramaphosa praises Charlotte Maxeke's discipline, integrity

8 April 2021 8:12 AM

Gigaba seeking to suppress estranged wife Norma Mngoma's state capture evidence

8 April 2021 7:16 AM

No SADC member can face terrorism alone, says Botswana's Kwape

8 April 2021 6:44 AM

