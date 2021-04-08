Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Since 2004 there has been a stand-off between authorities and environmental groups about the building of a new road, and it's all about the risk to a unique species of toad explains presenter Lester Kiewit.
The City of Cape Town wants to build a new road linking the edge of the Noordhoek wetlands and it seems they have now been given the go-ahead.
Conservationists are not happy with the decision.
Alison Faraday, co-founder of ToadNUTs, the volunteer organisation based in Noordhoek saving the Western Leopard Toads talks to Lester about their efforts to save the toads and their habitat.
They want to build the road along the southern edge of the Noordhoek wetlands.Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts
If built, it would become a link between Noordhoek Main Road and Kommetjie Road.
Faraday says they having been saving leopard toads on the roads for years.
Western leopard toads are really the canary in the coal mine for biodiversity and what is happening on our planet.Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts
We know that the four permanent bodies of water that are next to this proposed road will almost certainly be wiped out by the road and the traffic pollution. But it is important to note that they are the flagship species for everything else that is existing in the wetland currently.Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts
Aside from the toads, species in the wetland include porcupines, karakul, otters, mongeese, and a range of birds.
Wetlands are also very important fr human beings as well. They do an important service for our city which the City of Cape Town seems to forget.Alison Faraday, Co-founder - Toadnuts
She says experts consulted say that a road would have the 'emptying out' effect on the wetlands and the area would no longer have its necessary biodiversity.
Listen to the interview with Alsion Faraday in the audio below:
Photographs: Toadnuts Facebook
