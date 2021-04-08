Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes





Snackable short-form content is the next big thing in entertainment suggests HaveYouHeard's trendspotter Ryan MacFadyen.

If you look at a study that was recently done, it showed that about 15 years ago, the average attention span was around 20 minutes. It was built on the fact that most of our TV shows were about 22 minutes. Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

But the average attention span has now reduced drastically he says.

Depending on the age group you are talking about, to about two-and-a-half and five minutes. Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

Content broadcasters have had to adapt to tap into this reduced attention span he explains.

Short-form content has become so key and it is attributed to the popularity of TikTok but is now being taken up by Netflix, YouTube, and Facebook. Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He says this is not only in the genre of lifestyle content but is now moving into the sporting arena as well which will have long-term implications for televised games.

I think it is going to be a huge challenge...as studies show 60% of sports fans prefer to watch the highlights. Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

