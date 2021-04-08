Final tranche of Sisonke J&J doses to arrive this weekend





The number of health care workers vaccinated in South Africa under the Sisonke Protocol is 278 909, as reported Wednesday 7 April.

In the Western Cape, 50,866 healthcare workers have been vaccinated as of Wednesday 7 April.

The Western Cape is expected to receive 30,000 doses out of the 200,000 that will be delivered to the country this weekend.

With this final batch of doses, it is estimated that the Western Cape will be able to cover 50% of healthcare workers through the Sisonke study.

RELATED: MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot

By the end of April, the Sisonke study aims to reach up to 500,000 healthcare workers in hospitals across all nine provinces, according to the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Bhekisisa reporter Mohale Moloi says a complex process went into identifying and selecting the Sisonke vaccination sites.

Moloi has co-authored an insightful article on six things we should know about the Sisonke Covid-19 jab study.

The Sisonke programme started around mid-February and we're now seeing the final tranche of doses from Johnson & Johnson coming in on the 10th of April which will then set it up to complete those 500,000 by the end of this month. Mohale Moloi, Reporter - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

The point of the implementation study is to get around the problem that we had with Astrazeneca doses, but it also allows for us to get vaccinations going. Mohale Moloi, Reporter - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

We need to start looking at the number of vaccines administered also as the number of lives potentially saved. Mohale Moloi, Reporter - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: