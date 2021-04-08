Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
Kobus Wiese (56) has been hospitalised after suffering a serious heart attack on Wednesday.
The former World Cup-winning Springbok is “stable” in intensive care after undergoing surgery.
Lester Kiewit interviewed his friend and former Springbok, Toks van der Linde.
He is OK. It happened on Wednesday morning. His wife rushed him to Paarl hospital. They got ER to take him to Panorama… They stabilised him and put a stent in…Toks van der Linde, former Springbok
We pray that he gets better. Kobus is mentally very strong. I really think he will survive it.Toks van der Linde, former Springbok
We’ve been mates since 1995… I didn’t sleep last night. It’s tough… We are legends, but I don’t feel like it… We’re well-known in South Africa… I was roommates with Kobus for years…Toks van der Linde, former Springbok
It’s a major wake-up call.Toks van der Linde, former Springbok
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106929788_chili-dried-biltong-beef-sticks-on-rustic-black-table-top-surface-close-up-top-view-photo-with-selec.html?vti=lpcj1ksljl9wutpwtl-1-1
More from Local
Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers in various communities.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike.Read More
Let's help Happy Bless find a job
Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.Read More
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming
"We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services).Read More
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom
Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin ChadwickRead More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections
The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly.Read More
More from Sport
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim
Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'Read More
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.Read More
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty
Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.Read More
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series
The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president
Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.Read More
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route
The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More