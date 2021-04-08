Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
New draft government policy on Data generated in SA t remain in the country and accessed by law enforcement agencies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How to Fix SA Cricket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Locke - Former Tv Personality, Sports at ...
Today at 10:45
How to Fix SA cricket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Interviews for new Concourt judges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 11:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Maingard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers... 8 April 2021 9:42 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
View all Local
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Politics
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
View all World
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
View all Africa
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

8 April 2021 9:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Springbok
Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kobus Wiese
Toks van der Linde
Kobus Wiese heart attack

"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.

Kobus Wiese (56) has been hospitalised after suffering a serious heart attack on Wednesday.

The former World Cup-winning Springbok is “stable” in intensive care after undergoing surgery.

© toscawhi/123rf

Lester Kiewit interviewed his friend and former Springbok, Toks van der Linde.

He is OK. It happened on Wednesday morning. His wife rushed him to Paarl hospital. They got ER to take him to Panorama… They stabilised him and put a stent in…

Toks van der Linde, former Springbok

We pray that he gets better. Kobus is mentally very strong. I really think he will survive it.

Toks van der Linde, former Springbok

We’ve been mates since 1995… I didn’t sleep last night. It’s tough… We are legends, but I don’t feel like it… We’re well-known in South Africa… I was roommates with Kobus for years…

Toks van der Linde, former Springbok

It’s a major wake-up call.

Toks van der Linde, former Springbok

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




8 April 2021 9:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Springbok
Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kobus Wiese
Toks van der Linde
Kobus Wiese heart attack

More from Local

Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu

8 April 2021 9:42 AM

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers in various communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads

8 April 2021 7:17 AM

Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

7 April 2021 9:03 PM

In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares

7 April 2021 1:28 PM

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Let's help Happy Bless find a job

7 April 2021 12:46 PM

Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

7 April 2021 10:14 AM

"We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom

6 April 2021 8:14 PM

Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage

6 April 2021 7:31 PM

'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections

6 April 2021 3:07 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim

5 April 2021 3:37 PM

Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)

25 March 2021 2:18 PM

"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty

24 March 2021 1:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series

22 March 2021 3:44 PM

The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route

5 March 2021 10:38 AM

The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Parly Energy committee concerned over effect of fuel price hike on SA's poor

8 April 2021 8:51 AM

ANC's Ramaphosa praises Charlotte Maxeke's discipline, integrity

8 April 2021 8:12 AM

Alex creche where toddler burned with boiling water is illegal - dept

8 April 2021 7:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA