Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'
In 20011, Charl Schwartzel (36) delighted South Africa by winning The Masters Tournament at Augusta.
On Thursday, four South Africans – Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen (38), Dylan Frittelli (30) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (26) - carry the hopes of the proud golfing nation, eager for victory after a decade-long drought.
Only the United States (62) have more Masters Tournament victories than South Africa (5) and Spain (5).
Lester Kiewit interviewed golfing correspondent Michael Vlismas about the 85th Masters and the prospects of the South Africans there.
Golf, with all of world-sport, took a forced break… The Asian Tour hasn’t even started…Michael Vlismas, correspondent - golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the most-rapidly rising name in world golf at the moment… He’s on everybody’s lips, not just in South Africa… a rapid climb… The more experience he gets, the better he’s getting… His putting is just really, really on point… He works incredibly hard and plots his way around the golf course very methodically…Michael Vlismas, correspondent - golf
It’s been a while since we’ve won a Major… It’s just difficult to win a Major. Full stop. It’s so hard! There is a wealth of talent that we are producing…Michael Vlismas, correspondent - golf
The Sunshine Tour is underway again… it provides a doorway onto the major tours… Golf is being played at a professional level, without fans…Michael Vlismas, correspondent - golf
