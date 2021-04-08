South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
South African Karen Van den Oever has broken the deep cave diving world record by diving down into the Boesmansgat Cave in the Northern Cape Province.
The dive was measured to be 236.04 meters.
It took Karen 7 hours to complete.
After seeing the story on Good Things Guy this week, Amy McIver, standing in on The Midday Report, says she had to speak to Karen about her amazing feat.
The dive was good and very challenging.Karen Van den Oever, Deep cave diver
She says while it went well there were some unexpected challenges at 236 metres. Her initial plan was to reach 250 metres.
I had to stop at 236 because there was some line down there that I got tangled in.Karen Van den Oever, Deep cave diver
It made it quite challenging but luckily managed to get through that.Karen Van den Oever, Deep cave diver
Listen to the interview with Karen in the audio below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/karen.oever
