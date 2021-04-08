[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'





The two-time Olympic gold medalist was prevented from competing in any in women's events between 400m and one mile, her area of specialty, but she says she is not giving up the fight to compete internationally.

RELATED: Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

She and her legal team are currently fighting to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, for her right to compete.

The Lux brand is standing behind Caster in her fight. Lux states that the brand stands with Caster. 'Lux stands for all women.'

A powerful line in the video states: 'No one should be stripped of being a woman.'

The athlete tweeted:

I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what. Salute to @LUX_SA SA for standing behind me and women all over the globe Caster Semenya, Olympic athlete

Watch the powerful video below:

I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what🙌🏾.Salute to @LUX_SA SA for standing behind me and women all over the globe #MyBeauty #MyStrength #IstandWithCaster 🐍 pic.twitter.com/eccW8XsVt6 — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) April 7, 2021