[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
The two-time Olympic gold medalist was prevented from competing in any in women's events between 400m and one mile, her area of specialty, but she says she is not giving up the fight to compete internationally.
RELATED: Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
She and her legal team are currently fighting to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, for her right to compete.
The Lux brand is standing behind Caster in her fight. Lux states that the brand stands with Caster. 'Lux stands for all women.'
A powerful line in the video states: 'No one should be stripped of being a woman.'
The athlete tweeted:
I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what. Salute to @LUX_SA SA for standing behind me and women all over the globeCaster Semenya, Olympic athlete
Watch the powerful video below:
I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what🙌🏾.Salute to @LUX_SA SA for standing behind me and women all over the globe #MyBeauty #MyStrength #IstandWithCaster 🐍 pic.twitter.com/eccW8XsVt6— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) April 7, 2021
More from World
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market'
Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the global pandemic.Read More
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water
A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias.Read More
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'
The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed
A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon.Read More
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.Read More
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases
Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease,Read More
More from Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend
"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.Read More
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.Read More
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.Read More
Final tranche of Sisonke J&J doses to arrive this weekend
The final tranche of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for the Sisonke Protocol is expected to arrive on Saturday 10 April.Read More
Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers in various communities.Read More
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike.Read More
Let's help Happy Bless find a job
Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him.Read More
More from Sport
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.Read More
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'
Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.Read More
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.Read More
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim
Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'Read More
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.Read More
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty
Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.Read More
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series
The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More