Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy





In a tweet on Thursday morning, Malema warned that his party would be forced to stage demonstrations at vaccine sites if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't provide "a concrete plan on how you will vaccinate the nation by the end of April 20201".

If you @CyrilRamaphosa don't provide a concrete plan on how you will vaccinate the nation by the end of April 2021, we will be left with no option but to sit-in at all #vaccination centres. 🤞 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the DA says it plans to approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate what it calls the government’s "tardy and criminally slow" vaccine rollout strategy.

This is in addition to the decision the party has taken to explore further legal challenge against the South African government on this matter. - @Siviwe_G #VaccineNow — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 6, 2021

South Africa's government has come under scrutiny for the slow pace of its vaccine rollout.

As of Wednesday, 278,909 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in South Africa under the Sisonke Protocol as part of Phase 1 of the rollout.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation last week and gave a brief update on the country's vaccination rollout.

Despite the delays in securing vaccine supplies, Ramaphosa says he's still confident that SA will achieve its vaccination targets.

During his address, Ramaphosa revealed that Phase 1 of South Africa's vaccination programme, which involves inoculating health workers, will be completed by mid-May.

Thereafter, Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout will begin, during which the government hopes to vaccinate high-risk categories over six months.