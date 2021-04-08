Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the Easter Road statistics on Thursday.
Amy MacIver interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.
Last year, Easter coincided with the unprecedented “hard” lockdown.
Fatalities recorded over Easter 2020:
-
Mpumalanga – 7
-
KwaZulu-Natal – 6
-
Eastern Cape – 5
-
Gauteng – 3
-
Western Cape – 3
-
North West – 3
-
Limpopo – 1
-
Free State – 0
-
Northern Cape – 0
The Minister announced 235 people have been killed on the country’s roads this Easter long weekend… In 2019, 216 died…Thando Khubeka, reporter - Eyewitness News
Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; they continue crossing dangerous freeways…Thando Khubeka, reporter - Eyewitness News
Law enforcement agencies are starting to see their efforts bearing fruit… a slight decrease over 2019…Thando Khubeka, reporter - Eyewitness News
Alcohol continues to be a major contributor… About 438 motorists were arrested for drinking and driving…Thando Khubeka, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/25/20/14/crash-test-1620591_960_720.jpg
