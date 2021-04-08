[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing
'Save Ralph' is a moving short film featuring Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi as the voice of Ralph, who is being interviewed for a documentary as he goes through his daily routine as a “tester” in a lab.
The project tackles the cruelty of animal testing in an original and unexpected way—using the story of one rabbit to shine a light on the plight of countless rabbits and other animals in laboratories around the world.
WATCH: Save Ralph - A short film with Taika Waititi
Animal rights group Beauty Without Cruelty South Africa has praised Humane Society International for the excellent concept.
Beauty Without Cruelty SA spokesperson Toni Brockhoven says there are reliable and cost-effective alternatives to animal testing, but she claims there is a lack of political will to implement change.
Beauty Without Cruelty SA has initiated an animal amendment to the Animal Protection Act to ban cosmetics testing on animals.
I think it's an excellent video. It's suitable for all ages.Toni Brockhoven, National Chairperson and Spokesperson - Beauty Without Cruelty SA
It puts the point across very clearly that we definitely do not need animal use, especially for cosmetics, grooming, and household cleaners simply.Toni Brockhoven, National Chairperson and Spokesperson - Beauty Without Cruelty SA
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
Source : https://www.hsi.org/saveralphmovie/
More from World
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.Read More
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market'
Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the global pandemic.Read More
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water
A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias.Read More
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'
The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed
A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon.Read More
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.Read More