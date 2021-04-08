[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing





'Save Ralph' is a moving short film featuring Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi as the voice of Ralph, who is being interviewed for a documentary as he goes through his daily routine as a “tester” in a lab.

The project tackles the cruelty of animal testing in an original and unexpected way—using the story of one rabbit to shine a light on the plight of countless rabbits and other animals in laboratories around the world.

WATCH: Save Ralph - A short film with Taika Waititi

Animal rights group Beauty Without Cruelty South Africa has praised Humane Society International for the excellent concept.

Beauty Without Cruelty SA spokesperson Toni Brockhoven says there are reliable and cost-effective alternatives to animal testing, but she claims there is a lack of political will to implement change.

Beauty Without Cruelty SA has initiated an animal amendment to the Animal Protection Act to ban cosmetics testing on animals.

I think it's an excellent video. It's suitable for all ages. Toni Brockhoven, National Chairperson and Spokesperson - Beauty Without Cruelty SA

It puts the point across very clearly that we definitely do not need animal use, especially for cosmetics, grooming, and household cleaners simply. Toni Brockhoven, National Chairperson and Spokesperson - Beauty Without Cruelty SA

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: