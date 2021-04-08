Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo





Data is still expensive in South Africa compared to most of our peers, but at least it is moving in the right direction.

A gigabyte of data from Vodacom now costs R85, down from R149 a year ago.

The drop in data prices comes after Vodacom reached an agreement with the Competition Commission in December 2019 following an inquiry.

Amy MacIver interviewed Sam Wright, a writer at Tech Girl ZA.

I grew up on the internet… data in South Africa is unaffordable for many, so I’m excited… I still think we can lower it even more… We are one of the most expensive in the world… I stayed in Ukraine a few years ago. Their electricity goes out for three days – to get a gig of date there costs you between R35 and R40… Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA

A lot of countries that are a lot poorer than us, a lot smaller than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40 [per GB] … I think operators have done what they can; we need to open the spectrum… Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA

30-day bundles are the worst… Out of bundle rates are painful… Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA

In Pretoria, they have open Wi-Fi spots… Small businesses can benefit by giving access to Wi-Fi… Let people play games and stream shows… Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA

