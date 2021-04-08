Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo
Data is still expensive in South Africa compared to most of our peers, but at least it is moving in the right direction.
A gigabyte of data from Vodacom now costs R85, down from R149 a year ago.
The drop in data prices comes after Vodacom reached an agreement with the Competition Commission in December 2019 following an inquiry.
Amy MacIver interviewed Sam Wright, a writer at Tech Girl ZA.
I grew up on the internet… data in South Africa is unaffordable for many, so I’m excited… I still think we can lower it even more… We are one of the most expensive in the world… I stayed in Ukraine a few years ago. Their electricity goes out for three days – to get a gig of date there costs you between R35 and R40…Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA
A lot of countries that are a lot poorer than us, a lot smaller than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40 [per GB] … I think operators have done what they can; we need to open the spectrum…Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA
30-day bundles are the worst… Out of bundle rates are painful…Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA
In Pretoria, they have open Wi-Fi spots… Small businesses can benefit by giving access to Wi-Fi… Let people play games and stream shows…Sam Wright, writer - Tech Girl ZA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_34203682_business-and-mobility-communications-concept-businessman-holding-a-modern-smartphone-with-free-wifi-.html?term=free%2Bwifi&vti=noiw149h5bjbps3eal-1-16
More from Business
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming
First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat showsRead More
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study
The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?Read More
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?'
The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage.Read More
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking
"Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry).Read More
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
More from Opinion
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'
Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.Read More
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa
Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.Read More
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'
GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.Read More
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'
The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.Read More
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'
Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.Read More
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes
"You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster.Read More