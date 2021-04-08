Streaming issues? Report here
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'

8 April 2021 3:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SADC
Mozambique

Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states began the two-day extraordinary meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis in Mozambique after an escalation of terror attacks in Palma last month which killed many and displaced thousands of people in the Cabo Delgado Province.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the Troika Summit being held in Maputo.

Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu talks to Amy McIver on The Midday Report.

It is clear that SADC countries can not individually face this threat alone, especially Mozambique which has grappled with this threat for the last three years since 2017.

Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

What is becoming quite apparent is that this threat risks manifesting into a regional threat.

Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

SADC partners need to devise a strategy to both contain this current insurgency and prevent it from spreading, he adds.

In order for partner states to intervene, Mozambique has to invite that intervention, and Mozambique has not yet done that, he notes.

Mozambique has not provided enough transparency for SADC states to come together and devise a plan.

Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

He says, however, this recent attack and global publicity seems to have brought the member states together to expedite a collaborative solution.

What does Ndhlovu think will come out of this meeting?

One thing that we do expect is the maintenance of Mozambique at the centre of any intervention due to sovereignty issues. So Mozambique has unequivocally stated that it is worried about sovereignty issues that are associated with foreign boots on the ground.

Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

Any intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort, he suggests.

We can expect to see technical assistance from the SADC region by way of training of Mozambiquan marines and other security branches to be able to deal with the threat.

Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

Border security and surveillance would need to be bolstered as well he adds.

Combative military engagement by SADC is the last straw.

Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

Combative engagement will likely remain in the hads of private military contractors he says.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




8 April 2021
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SADC
Mozambique

