'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
The world economy could be $9 trillion larger by 2025, if countries swiftly vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“Vaccination will, thus, more than pay for itself,” the IMF said.
Amy MacIver interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.
The interviewer said, ‘Are you saying rich countries should hand over vaccines, right now?’ …Jean-Jacques Cornish
Growth could be better [than expected], but it all depends on people being vaccinated. As long as we are delaying vaccines in South Africa… We’re doing such a gross disservice to our own people…Jean-Jacques Cornish
The countries that are not getting it… should be given it…Jean-Jacques Cornish
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:06].
