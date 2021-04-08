'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'





The world economy could be $9 trillion larger by 2025, if countries swiftly vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Vaccination will, thus, more than pay for itself,” the IMF said.

© yekatseryna/123rf

Amy MacIver interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

The interviewer said, ‘Are you saying rich countries should hand over vaccines, right now?’ … Jean-Jacques Cornish

Growth could be better [than expected], but it all depends on people being vaccinated. As long as we are delaying vaccines in South Africa… We’re doing such a gross disservice to our own people… Jean-Jacques Cornish

The countries that are not getting it… should be given it… Jean-Jacques Cornish

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:06].