'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

Today at 15:20
Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The Racial Literacy Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward
Today at 16:05
SA Tourism Report: International tourism still more than 70% lower in SA than before Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - SAT CEO
Today at 16:20
The Masters 2021 at Augusta National
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Maspero
Today at 16:55
The shining light of Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vince Van Der Bijl - Cricket legend
Today at 17:05
Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
"Adam Habib is no racist" - DM OP-ED
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barney Pityana - lawyer, theologian and lifelong activist for human rights and justice
Today at 17:45
VINEVENOM focuses on the authentic expression of grape, terroir and biological aging.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Suddons - Founder of VINEVENOM.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th...
South African sets new Women's Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage.
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean?
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they're sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright.
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining.
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors.
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody's lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes.
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires list.
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they're sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright.
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody's lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

8 April 2021 2:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Africa
World economy
IMF
International Monetary Fund
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Covid-19 vaccination
Amy MacIver

Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.

Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.

The world economy could be $9 trillion larger by 2025, if countries swiftly vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Vaccination will, thus, more than pay for itself,” the IMF said.

© yekatseryna/123rf

Amy MacIver interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

The interviewer said, ‘Are you saying rich countries should hand over vaccines, right now?’ …

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Growth could be better [than expected], but it all depends on people being vaccinated. As long as we are delaying vaccines in South Africa… We’re doing such a gross disservice to our own people…

Jean-Jacques Cornish

The countries that are not getting it… should be given it…

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:06].




Africa
World economy
IMF
International Monetary Fund
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Covid-19 vaccination
Amy MacIver

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'

6 April 2021 2:42 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research

31 March 2021 7:09 AM

Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'

30 March 2021 1:42 PM

"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'

30 March 2021 10:57 AM

The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

29 March 2021 3:44 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

26 March 2021 2:56 PM

"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery

26 March 2021 9:53 AM

Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend

Local

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID

8 April 2021 3:16 PM

Cele: 106 extortion cases opened in CT since January

8 April 2021 3:13 PM

Alex family now hopeful after creche teacher charged with attempted murder

8 April 2021 1:56 PM

