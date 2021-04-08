List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The shining light of Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vince Van Der Bijl - Cricket legend
Today at 17:05
Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
"Adam Habib is no racist" - DM OP-ED
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barney Pityana - lawyer, theologian and lifelong activist for human rights and justice
Today at 17:45
VINEVENOM focuses on the authentic expression of grape, terroir and biological aging.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Suddons - Founder of VINEVENOM.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th... 8 April 2021 12:25 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released

8 April 2021 4:37 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
Impeachment
Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry
committee

Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.

The committee will investigate whether or not there are grounds for Mkhwebane's removal.

Last month, MPs voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

RELATED: MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court

The committee’s 26 members come from each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Only 11 of the MPS will be voting members of the committee while 15 will be non-voting members.

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the names of the voting members could suggest that Mkhwebane is on her way out.

The voting members of the committee are:

  • Doris Dlakude (ANC)
  • Qubudile Dyantyi (ANC)
  • Tina Joemat-Pettersson (ANC)
  • Mondli Gungubele (ANC)
  • Judy Hermans (ANC)
  • Bekizwe Simon Nkosi (ANC)
  • Philemon Mapulane (Alternate) (ANC)
  • Teiliswa Mgweba (Alternate) (ANC)
  • Annelie Lotriet (DA)
  • Leon Schreiber (DA)
  • Julius Malema (EFF)
  • Zandile Majozi (IFP)
  • Petrus Mulder (FF+)

The non-voting members of the committee are:

- Nokuzola Tolashe (ANC)

  • Xola Nqola (ANC)
  • Baxolile Nodada (DA)
  • Omphile Maotwe (EFF)
  • Themba Msimang (IFP)
  • Heloise Denner (FF+)
  • Marie Elizabeth Sukers (ACDP)
  • Bantu Holomisa (UDM)
  • Thandiswa Marawu (ATM)
  • Shaun August (GOOD)
  • Munzoor Shaik-Emam (NFP)
  • Lulama Ntshayisa (AIC)
  • Willie Madisha (COPE)
  • Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC)
  • Mogamad Hendricks (Al Jama-ah)

It's an interesting mix, but when you look at the ANC which is the majority of the voting members, one could say that it might go against the Public Protector and the report will go to the National Assembly.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

When you look at Doris Dlakude who's the deputy chief whip [of the ANC caucus]... when the National Assembly agreed to move ahead with the process and passed the resolution, she was one of the ANC members who were present at that sitting and voted in favour of [the motion].

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There are other members who could be seen as those who would toe the party line... like Richard Qubudile Dyantyi, who also sits on the justice committee... There's Mondli Gungubele, the former finance deputy minister... and then there's Philemon Mapulane who chairs the committee that's disciplining those 16 EFF MPs who were found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

When you look at a few of those voting members in the ANC, who are in the majority, once could say we can kind of see which way the wind will blow... they could possibly find against the Public Protector.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There's also other members of the other smaller parties like the DA, which will be represented by Annelie Lotriet and Leon Schreiber, we can almost guess which way they'll go, except for the EFF which has one voting member - Julius Malema.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




8 April 2021 4:37 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
Impeachment
Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry
committee

More from Politics

'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'

8 April 2021 3:02 PM

Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

7 April 2021 7:13 PM

The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?'

7 April 2021 1:30 PM

The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others?

7 April 2021 11:08 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections

7 April 2021 10:35 AM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi

6 April 2021 6:26 PM

Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape

6 April 2021 2:55 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not'

6 April 2021 1:55 PM

The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'

6 April 2021 1:51 PM

"This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

6 April 2021 10:55 AM

Maimane says he remains focused on building a movement for all South Africans black and white.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

Local

[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing

World

EWN Highlights

3 cops among those arrested in connection with CT extortions - Cele

8 April 2021 4:57 PM

Divided ANC appoints 35 young people to resuscitate its Youth League

8 April 2021 4:39 PM

India suffers vaccine shortages as virus surges

8 April 2021 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA