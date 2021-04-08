List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released





The committee will investigate whether or not there are grounds for Mkhwebane's removal.

Last month, MPs voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The committee’s 26 members come from each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Only 11 of the MPS will be voting members of the committee while 15 will be non-voting members.

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the names of the voting members could suggest that Mkhwebane is on her way out.

The voting members of the committee are:

Doris Dlakude (ANC)

Qubudile Dyantyi (ANC)

Tina Joemat-Pettersson (ANC)

Mondli Gungubele (ANC)

Judy Hermans (ANC)

Bekizwe Simon Nkosi (ANC)

Philemon Mapulane (Alternate) (ANC)

Teiliswa Mgweba (Alternate) (ANC)

Annelie Lotriet (DA)

Leon Schreiber (DA)

Julius Malema (EFF)

Zandile Majozi (IFP)

Petrus Mulder (FF+)

The non-voting members of the committee are:

- Nokuzola Tolashe (ANC)

Xola Nqola (ANC)

Baxolile Nodada (DA)

Omphile Maotwe (EFF)

Themba Msimang (IFP)

Heloise Denner (FF+)

Marie Elizabeth Sukers (ACDP)

Bantu Holomisa (UDM)

Thandiswa Marawu (ATM)

Shaun August (GOOD)

Munzoor Shaik-Emam (NFP)

Lulama Ntshayisa (AIC)

Willie Madisha (COPE)

Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC)

Mogamad Hendricks (Al Jama-ah)

It's an interesting mix, but when you look at the ANC which is the majority of the voting members, one could say that it might go against the Public Protector and the report will go to the National Assembly. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

When you look at Doris Dlakude who's the deputy chief whip [of the ANC caucus]... when the National Assembly agreed to move ahead with the process and passed the resolution, she was one of the ANC members who were present at that sitting and voted in favour of [the motion]. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There are other members who could be seen as those who would toe the party line... like Richard Qubudile Dyantyi, who also sits on the justice committee... There's Mondli Gungubele, the former finance deputy minister... and then there's Philemon Mapulane who chairs the committee that's disciplining those 16 EFF MPs who were found guilty of contempt of Parliament. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

When you look at a few of those voting members in the ANC, who are in the majority, once could say we can kind of see which way the wind will blow... they could possibly find against the Public Protector. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There's also other members of the other smaller parties like the DA, which will be represented by Annelie Lotriet and Leon Schreiber, we can almost guess which way they'll go, except for the EFF which has one voting member - Julius Malema. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

