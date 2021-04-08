Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Countless South Africans have testified to the frustrations of trying to claim money they're entitled to from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
And many go the route of paying a professional services company to help them navigate this tricky process.
However on Wednesday, the UIF's Allan Ragavaloo told The Money Show it is actually illegal to use a third party.
ALSO READ: UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ragavaloo after journalist Ilze-Marie le Roux related her experience of trying to claim her maternity benefits for for months on end.
On Thursday, Whitfield follows up with Tyrel Painczyk who is co-owner of Sweet Dreamz, the company le Roux used.
We've been going for almost 11 years, so it's certainly an industry that's been going for a long time.Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz
We don't see why people need to go through the stress, the pain, the headache of constantly begging for what is actually theirs.Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz
The hassle that people get to face is that you're dealing with government [employees] that aren't really interested in assisting you for a large part... There are some gems but they are harder and harder to find.Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz
If the UIF staffers went through the claims process as systematically as they should be doing, it would actually be a very easy process Painczyk says.
"Then it shouldn't take you longer than two weeks."
He says the online claiming option has made it even harder.
There are processes before you can even submit an application that the general public don't understand. I would say that 80% lock themselves out of their profile before they can even submit a claim!Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz
And what about the UIF representative's startling claim that companies like Sweet Dreamz are in fact doing something illegal?
It comes down to the wording of the Act, says Painczyk.
There is a big difference in meaning between 'process' and 'submit', he explains.
We stood up in Parliament - myself and two other agencies at the time - and they were trying to change the Act to make it sound as if it wasn't a legal practise to be in. Prior to that we were welcomed and we could submit applications, no problem.Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz
The wording of the Act is where the issue comes in. It says an agent [UIF employee] or third party cannot take a fee to process an application. Immediately there is a flaw in the wording because we do not process an application - we do not have the power to click 'approve'.Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz
Listen to Arnhard explain how they actually work below:
Source : https://twitter.com/uifbenefits
More from Business
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).Read More
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.Read More
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo
"Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming
First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat showsRead More
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study
The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?Read More
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?'
The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage.Read More
More from Local
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend
"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.Read More
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.Read More
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.Read More
Final tranche of Sisonke J&J doses to arrive this weekend
The final tranche of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for the Sisonke Protocol is expected to arrive on Saturday 10 April.Read More
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.Read More
Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers in various communities.Read More
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19
A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons
Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining.Read More
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study
A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever
How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.Read More
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers
"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.Read More