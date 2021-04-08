Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Unemployment Insurance Fund
UIF
red tape
COVID-19
UIF claims
UIF payout
Sweet Dreamz
Ilze-Marie le Roux
Allan Ragavaloo
UIF claim
Maternity UIF
Tyrel Painczyk

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Countless South Africans have testified to the frustrations of trying to claim money they're entitled to from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

And many go the route of paying a professional services company to help them navigate this tricky process.

However on Wednesday, the UIF's Allan Ragavaloo told The Money Show it is actually illegal to use a third party.

ALSO READ: UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ragavaloo after journalist Ilze-Marie le Roux related her experience of trying to claim her maternity benefits for for months on end.

On Thursday, Whitfield follows up with Tyrel Painczyk who is co-owner of Sweet Dreamz, the company le Roux used.

We've been going for almost 11 years, so it's certainly an industry that's been going for a long time.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

We don't see why people need to go through the stress, the pain, the headache of constantly begging for what is actually theirs.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

The hassle that people get to face is that you're dealing with government [employees] that aren't really interested in assisting you for a large part... There are some gems but they are harder and harder to find.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

If the UIF staffers went through the claims process as systematically as they should be doing, it would actually be a very easy process Painczyk says.

"Then it shouldn't take you longer than two weeks."

He says the online claiming option has made it even harder.

There are processes before you can even submit an application that the general public don't understand. I would say that 80% lock themselves out of their profile before they can even submit a claim!

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

And what about the UIF representative's startling claim that companies like Sweet Dreamz are in fact doing something illegal?

It comes down to the wording of the Act, says Painczyk.

There is a big difference in meaning between 'process' and 'submit', he explains.

We stood up in Parliament - myself and two other agencies at the time - and they were trying to change the Act to make it sound as if it wasn't a legal practise to be in. Prior to that we were welcomed and we could submit applications, no problem.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

The wording of the Act is where the issue comes in. It says an agent [UIF employee] or third party cannot take a fee to process an application. Immediately there is a flaw in the wording because we do not process an application - we do not have the power to click 'approve'.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

Listen to Arnhard explain how they actually work below:




The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Unemployment Insurance Fund
UIF
red tape
COVID-19
UIF claims
UIF payout
Sweet Dreamz
Ilze-Marie le Roux
Allan Ragavaloo
UIF claim
Maternity UIF
Tyrel Painczyk

