SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19
The level of international tourism in South Africa is still more than 70% lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, according to the latest SAT report on the first three months of 2021.
SAT CEO Sisa Ntshona says these findings are in line with the global tourism market.
Ntshona says the resumption of international travel remains on hold amid large-scale vaccination rollouts across the world.
International tourists are only expected to return to South Africa in 2022.
We publish a report essentially every quarter because things are moving so quickly that we are trying to keep the market informed.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
No one is travelling globally... There simply is no movement. It's all around the confidence to travel.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
We're dubbing this year, "The Year of the Vaccine" because it's probably our only hope that will reinstall confidence in people traveling again.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
As far as South Africa is concerned, our borders are opened for anybody and everybody. The only requirement is that you have a negative test on arrival.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Listen to Sisa Ntshona on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
