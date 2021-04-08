Streaming issues? Report here
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left the company under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk . 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th... 8 April 2021 12:25 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they're sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
South African sets new Women's Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody's lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

8 April 2021 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Recession
Inequality
Unemployment
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Kevin Lings
Property
wealth
financial assets
household wealth
COVID-19

Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown and the resulting economic fallout of a recession and terrible job losses, South African household wealth _increased _in 2020.

RELATED: More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

According to the Reserve Bank's latest figures, the value of the country's household assets amounted to more than R14 trillion at the end of last year.

That's an increase of nearly 5% year on year.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Yes, we're the wealthiest we've ever been and that's despite Covid-19.... On a net basis, that's after debt, South Africa's household wealth went up!

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

If you look at the breakdown, it's pretty much across the board. Financial assets went up quite nicely - mostly pension funds, unit trusts, and a lot of that would obviously be invested directly in the stock market. The value of residential property went up.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We didn't take on a huge amount of debt... the Reserve Bank cut interest rates, which helped us as the cost of servicing our debt is quite significantly better.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Of course to have derived these benefits, you would have had to have financial assets in the first place.

You have to have been invested. You can't simply have taken your money out of your pension fund or out of your unit trust, and unfortunately a lot of individuals were forced to do that.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

You need to retain long-term savings and you need to be constantly adding to that and you end up doing quite well.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings notes the data suggests that 10% of the population has over 70% of the wealth.

This highlights the problem of huge inequality that South Africa still has to deal with.

So when we say that households are the wealthiest they've ever been, we're not referring to the entire population by any means. We're actually referring to a very small percentage...

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to the complete conversation below:




