Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology
The second-year education student was left humiliated back in February when he was kicked out of Vredenburg Primary School because of his hairstyle.
At the time, Sezoe had arranged with the school's deputy principal to conduct his school observation there as a part of his studies.
However, the school principal Andre Muller apparently chased Sezoe away after claiming that his hairstyle - black hair with bleached tips - did not set a good example.
I told him that I'm here for student observation and he just started off by saying, "Sorry sir, not with that kind of hair, please leave my school. You're not setting an example".William Sezoe, student teacher
I did not leave. I waited on the deputy principal since I had arranged with her to come to the school... The principal came back at me and started again, "Listen, I already spoke to you, please leave my school. You're not setting an example with that hair." I eventually left the school.William Sezoe, student teacher
Muller was later charged with misconduct and slapped with a fine after a probe by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).
While the WCED has since apologised to Sezoe, Muller has not.
The student teacher says schools aren't adapting rapidly enough to divertsity in their staff rooms.
He says there's a new generation of young and vibrant teachers who are ready to make their mark on the world.
I think there is still a lot of things that need to be done, especially in terms of policy and how we welcome younger teachers.William Sezoe, student teacher
We're living in the 21st Century... I really think it's time we start having these talks and also start changing policy in terms of how we accept a younger and vibrant generation of teachers.William Sezoe, student teacher
Teachers inspired me when I was still in school and really helped shape me into the human that I am today.William Sezoe, student teacher
Listen to William Sezoe share his story on CapeTalk:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1021044335086453&set=a.121565371701025
More from Local
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend
"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.Read More
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.Read More
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.Read More
Final tranche of Sisonke J&J doses to arrive this weekend
The final tranche of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for the Sisonke Protocol is expected to arrive on Saturday 10 April.Read More
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.Read More
Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers in various communities.Read More
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More