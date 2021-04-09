Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology





The second-year education student was left humiliated back in February when he was kicked out of Vredenburg Primary School because of his hairstyle.

At the time, Sezoe had arranged with the school's deputy principal to conduct his school observation there as a part of his studies.

However, the school principal Andre Muller apparently chased Sezoe away after claiming that his hairstyle - black hair with bleached tips - did not set a good example.

I told him that I'm here for student observation and he just started off by saying, "Sorry sir, not with that kind of hair, please leave my school. You're not setting an example". William Sezoe, student teacher

I did not leave. I waited on the deputy principal since I had arranged with her to come to the school... The principal came back at me and started again, "Listen, I already spoke to you, please leave my school. You're not setting an example with that hair." I eventually left the school. William Sezoe, student teacher

Muller was later charged with misconduct and slapped with a fine after a probe by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

While the WCED has since apologised to Sezoe, Muller has not.

The student teacher says schools aren't adapting rapidly enough to divertsity in their staff rooms.

He says there's a new generation of young and vibrant teachers who are ready to make their mark on the world.

I think there is still a lot of things that need to be done, especially in terms of policy and how we welcome younger teachers. William Sezoe, student teacher

We're living in the 21st Century... I really think it's time we start having these talks and also start changing policy in terms of how we accept a younger and vibrant generation of teachers. William Sezoe, student teacher

Teachers inspired me when I was still in school and really helped shape me into the human that I am today. William Sezoe, student teacher

