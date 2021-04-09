Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:33
Interviews for new Concourt judges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips - The Ties that Bind Us. Do we live in an age of superficial social ties, incapable of genuine human connection?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Century City to become a Smart City
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Natalie Du Preez
Today at 12:07
ROLE OF SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH IN MITIGATING COVID 19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
35% of Easter road deaths were pedestrians - Open Streets responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirsten Wilkins - Urban Designer at ...
Today at 12:23
BlindSA to go to court to declare current Copyright Act unconstitutional
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - attorney in the education right’s programme at Section27
Today at 12:37
TB campaign follow up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:40
D6 working committee responds to delay
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Today at 12:45
Karoo Suites Theatre comes to Suidoosterfees drive in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deon Meyer - Crime Author at ...
Today at 12:52
Rugby
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris van Zyl
Today at 13:07
On the couch music video & film director Ryan Kruger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Kruger
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster. 9 April 2021 8:06 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Africa
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

9 April 2021 8:06 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
School principal
Student teacher
William Sezoe
hairstyle
Andre Muller

Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster.

The second-year education student was left humiliated back in February when he was kicked out of Vredenburg Primary School because of his hairstyle.

At the time, Sezoe had arranged with the school's deputy principal to conduct his school observation there as a part of his studies.

However, the school principal Andre Muller apparently chased Sezoe away after claiming that his hairstyle - black hair with bleached tips - did not set a good example.

I told him that I'm here for student observation and he just started off by saying, "Sorry sir, not with that kind of hair, please leave my school. You're not setting an example".

William Sezoe, student teacher

I did not leave. I waited on the deputy principal since I had arranged with her to come to the school... The principal came back at me and started again, "Listen, I already spoke to you, please leave my school. You're not setting an example with that hair." I eventually left the school.

William Sezoe, student teacher

Muller was later charged with misconduct and slapped with a fine after a probe by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

While the WCED has since apologised to Sezoe, Muller has not.

The student teacher says schools aren't adapting rapidly enough to divertsity in their staff rooms.

He says there's a new generation of young and vibrant teachers who are ready to make their mark on the world.

I think there is still a lot of things that need to be done, especially in terms of policy and how we welcome younger teachers.

William Sezoe, student teacher

We're living in the 21st Century... I really think it's time we start having these talks and also start changing policy in terms of how we accept a younger and vibrant generation of teachers.

William Sezoe, student teacher

Teachers inspired me when I was still in school and really helped shape me into the human that I am today.

William Sezoe, student teacher

Listen to William Sezoe share his story on CapeTalk:




9 April 2021 8:06 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
School principal
Student teacher
William Sezoe
hairstyle
Andre Muller

More from Local

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO

8 April 2021 7:48 PM

Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend

8 April 2021 12:59 PM

"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

8 April 2021 12:25 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave

8 April 2021 11:58 AM

Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Final tranche of Sisonke J&J doses to arrive this weekend

8 April 2021 11:26 AM

The final tranche of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for the Sisonke Protocol is expected to arrive on Saturday 10 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'

8 April 2021 11:20 AM

This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu

8 April 2021 9:42 AM

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers in various communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

8 April 2021 9:22 AM

"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads

8 April 2021 7:17 AM

Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

Local

Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with testimony from David Mahlobo

9 April 2021 9:37 AM

Cosatu ‘damn worried’ by govt's poor implementation of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

9 April 2021 9:14 AM

Norma Mngoma waits on Zondo ruling on her state capture testimony

9 April 2021 8:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA