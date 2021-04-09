Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:33
Interviews for new Concourt judges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips - The Ties that Bind Us. Do we live in an age of superficial social ties, incapable of genuine human connection?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Century City to become a Smart City
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Natalie Du Preez
Today at 12:07
ROLE OF SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH IN MITIGATING COVID 19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
35% of Easter road deaths were pedestrians - Open Streets responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirsten Wilkins - Urban Designer at ...
Today at 12:23
BlindSA to go to court to declare current Copyright Act unconstitutional
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - attorney in the education right’s programme at Section27
Today at 12:37
TB campaign follow up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:40
D6 working committee responds to delay
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Today at 12:45
Karoo Suites Theatre comes to Suidoosterfees drive in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deon Meyer - Crime Author at ...
Today at 12:52
Rugby
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris van Zyl
Today at 13:07
On the couch music video & film director Ryan Kruger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Kruger
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings

9 April 2021 8:41 AM
by Qama Qukula

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that 105 people linked to extortion cases in the Cape metro have been arrested and charged.

At least 20 of the cases were opened in Khayelitsha and 13 were reported in Nyanga.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says extortionists in Cape Town have moved from demanding protection fees from nightclub owners and bars in the CBD to extorting money from construction sites, private staff transport companies, and township residents.

Themba says extortion rackets have been forced to expand into new territories due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses.

RELATED: Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses

Last year, a multidisciplinary steering committee was established to address the rising levels of extortion in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town, Police Ministry, National Prosecuting Authority, Correctional Services Department, and the Department of Transport are some of the roleplayers involved in the committee.

RELATED: Scared for their lives - victims of township extortion scared to speak out

We are very encouraged that out of the 105 people that have been arrested [some] are still in custody, which clearly talks to the fact that there have been watertight cases that have been brought... and they are failing to get bail.

Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

The extortionists are essentially branching out [due to Covid-19 closures]... We are seeing them going into different townships... to look for other victims.

Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

It's all good and well to arrest these extortionists, but at the same time, we need to make sure that they go through the criminal justice system.

Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

Listen to the update on CapeTalk:




