Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings





At least 20 of the cases were opened in Khayelitsha and 13 were reported in Nyanga.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says extortionists in Cape Town have moved from demanding protection fees from nightclub owners and bars in the CBD to extorting money from construction sites, private staff transport companies, and township residents.

Themba says extortion rackets have been forced to expand into new territories due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses.

Last year, a multidisciplinary steering committee was established to address the rising levels of extortion in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town, Police Ministry, National Prosecuting Authority, Correctional Services Department, and the Department of Transport are some of the roleplayers involved in the committee.

Minister Cele is encouraged that @SAPoliceService continues with awareness campaigns to educate communities not to pay extortionists.

All those who find themselves in the clutches of these criminal syndicates must REPORT THEM by calling 021 4660011 #ExtortionCT — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) April 8, 2021

We are very encouraged that out of the 105 people that have been arrested [some] are still in custody, which clearly talks to the fact that there have been watertight cases that have been brought... and they are failing to get bail. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

The extortionists are essentially branching out [due to Covid-19 closures]... We are seeing them going into different townships... to look for other victims. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

It's all good and well to arrest these extortionists, but at the same time, we need to make sure that they go through the criminal justice system. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

