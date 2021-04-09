VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
In the Western Cape, a total of 52,202 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the province as part of the Sisonke trial.
Overall, a total of 283,629 vaccines have been administered in South Africa.
This is according to data published on Thursday 8 April 2021.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- Final batch of Sisonke vaccines to arrive this weekend
- Malema puts pressure on Ramaphosa for "concrete plan"
- Doctors Without Borders condemns rich countries hoarding vaccines
- More vaccines in the pipeline
- Mining giant ready to vaccinate workforce
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Daily deaths still dropping
- Study investigates mental toll of Covid-19
- New rules for hospital visits
- Kenyan hospitals run out of oxygen as Covid-19 cases surge
- #GiftSindiLife
