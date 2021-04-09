Streaming issues? Report here
VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum

9 April 2021 2:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

In the Western Cape, a total of 52,202 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the province as part of the Sisonke trial.

Overall, a total of 283,629 vaccines have been administered in South Africa.

This is according to data published on Thursday 8 April 2021.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

  • Final batch of Sisonke vaccines to arrive this weekend
  • Malema puts pressure on Ramaphosa for "concrete plan"
  • Doctors Without Borders condemns rich countries hoarding vaccines
  • More vaccines in the pipeline
  • Mining giant ready to vaccinate workforce

In other Covid-19 related news:

  • Daily deaths still dropping
  • Study investigates mental toll of Covid-19
  • New rules for hospital visits
  • Kenyan hospitals run out of oxygen as Covid-19 cases surge
  • #GiftSindiLife

Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold - 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




