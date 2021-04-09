Killing of Cape Town taxi boss could see jostle for power, says expert





Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for calm following the news of Wiwi's death.

The taxi boss and two others were passing through Nyanga when they were shot Wiwi later died in hospital.

One other person was gunned down and a third person survived the shooting.

Wiwi had spoken to the Madikizela just two hours before the incident.

In a statement, the MEC has pleaded with CATA leaders and its members to remain calm and to allow the police to investigate the killing.

He says he has also called an urgent meeting with the leadership of the taxi body Santaco.

We need to get to the bottom of taxi-related killings in our province. I will also visit the family of Mr. Wiwi and the other victims on Saturday to give my personal condolences. I urge SAPS to prioritise this case. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport - Western Cape Government

Transport researcher Mikhail Manuel says taxi shootings in Cape Town remain sporadic and aren't aimed at commuters.

He argues that there will be a jostle for control following Wiwi's death.

Manuel says that the fighting over popular taxi routes may continue as other forms of public transport continue to fail.

For as long as the other forms of public transport are failing, we could very well see more taxi violence. With the increased demand for public transport, the popular routes become more lucrative. Mikhail Manuel, Doctoral Researcher - Centre for Transport Studies (UCT)

I think the best thing, especially for [transport] users, is calm... Keep using taxis. Mikhail Manuel, Doctoral Researcher - Centre for Transport Studies (UCT)

The authorities are kind of desperate to stabilise the industry because the industry is so important. Mikhail Manuel, Doctoral Researcher - Centre for Transport Studies (UCT)

Really, what's going to fix the problem is if we are able to somehow support the taxi businesses to kind of become a bit more formal in their operations. It's very difficult to do though when you have more than 140,000 different businesses across the country. Mikhail Manuel, Doctoral Researcher - Centre for Transport Studies (UCT)

