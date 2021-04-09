Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour
The City says the baboon had to be euthanised because its raiding behaviour was putting other baboons from the area in danger as well.
The male baboon, which joined the Smitswinkel Bay troop in early 2019, started raiding occupied and unoccupied houses in the Murdoch Valley area and beyond last year.
Between 1 October 2020 and 28 February 2021, the male baboon entered the urban area on more than 40 times.
In February 2021 alone, he entered houses on more than 10 occasions while residents were inside.
According to the City, a splinter group of females and juveniles from the Smitswinkel Bay troop started following the male baboon into the urban area over the past several weeks.
Officials say that this behaviour put the whole splinter group in danger as well.
Baboon rangers and community initiatives had very little success in their efforts to deter raiding behaviour.
CapeNature approved the permit for the baboon to be humanely euthanised. An independent veterinarian assisted with the procedure that took place on Thursday morning.
Despite reallocating more resources, and increasing community engagements about waste management, the baboon had increasing and significant direct contact with residents.City of Cape Town
Of great concern was that he could contract and spread Covid-19 from close contact with residents.City of Cape Town
He was at risk of being injured or killed through inhumane methods due to spending more and more time in the urban area, while also leading a splinter group into Murdoch Valley.City of Cape Town
It is believed that the general welfare of the Smitswinkel Bay troop will increase over time, as the splinter group returns to their natural habitat to forage for food.City of Cape Town
