Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christine Lochner office
Christine Lochner cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended fr... 9 April 2021 12:10 PM
Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning. 9 April 2021 10:37 AM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour

9 April 2021 10:37 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Smitswinkel Bay
male baboon
baboon euthanised
animal euthanasia
baboon raiding
raiding

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning.

The City says the baboon had to be euthanised because its raiding behaviour was putting other baboons from the area in danger as well.

The male baboon, which joined the Smitswinkel Bay troop in early 2019, started raiding occupied and unoccupied houses in the Murdoch Valley area and beyond last year.

Between 1 October 2020 and 28 February 2021, the male baboon entered the urban area on more than 40 times.

In February 2021 alone, he entered houses on more than 10 occasions while residents were inside.

According to the City, a splinter group of females and juveniles from the Smitswinkel Bay troop started following the male baboon into the urban area over the past several weeks.

Officials say that this behaviour put the whole splinter group in danger as well.

Baboon rangers and community initiatives had very little success in their efforts to deter raiding behaviour.

CapeNature approved the permit for the baboon to be humanely euthanised. An independent veterinarian assisted with the procedure that took place on Thursday morning.

Despite reallocating more resources, and increasing community engagements about waste management, the baboon had increasing and significant direct contact with residents.

City of Cape Town

Of great concern was that he could contract and spread Covid-19 from close contact with residents.

City of Cape Town

He was at risk of being injured or killed through inhumane methods due to spending more and more time in the urban area, while also leading a splinter group into Murdoch Valley.

City of Cape Town

It is believed that the general welfare of the Smitswinkel Bay troop will increase over time, as the splinter group returns to their natural habitat to forage for food.

City of Cape Town



9 April 2021 10:37 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Smitswinkel Bay
male baboon
baboon euthanised
animal euthanasia
baboon raiding
raiding

More from Local

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

9 April 2021 12:58 PM

"If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana

9 April 2021 12:10 PM

Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended from Soas for the use of the 'n-word'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

9 April 2021 10:19 AM

"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killing of Cape Town taxi boss could see jostle for power, says expert

9 April 2021 10:02 AM

Victor Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was shot and killed near Nyanga on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

9 April 2021 8:06 AM

Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO

8 April 2021 7:48 PM

Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend

8 April 2021 12:59 PM

"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

8 April 2021 12:25 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave

8 April 2021 11:58 AM

Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

Local

Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

Local

EWN Highlights

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has died: palace

9 April 2021 1:12 PM

WC ANC praises late struggle vet Graeme Bloch as a non-racialist & educationist

9 April 2021 12:48 PM

Gauteng Health Dept encouraged by public buy-in to get COVID-19 vaccination

9 April 2021 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA