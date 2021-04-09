'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christine Lochner office
Christine Lochner cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended fr... 9 April 2021 12:10 PM
Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning. 9 April 2021 10:37 AM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

9 April 2021 10:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Easter
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19
covid-19 in western cape
Keith Cloete
Covid-19 vaccination
super spreader event

"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.

The number of daily new infections of Covid-19 in the Western Cape remains stable, despite the past Easter weekend, according to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

There have been no known super spreader events; lowering the risk of an early third wave.

The Western Cape will soon start vaccinating residents older than 60 against Covid-19. © Olena Yakobchuk/123rf

Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Cloete about the past weekend and Province’s Phase Two Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The numbers are stable… You would’ve expected anybody that would’ve contracted Covid over the past weekend to have started showing symptoms… We would’ve had notification of clusters and an increase in cases… There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

By the middle of next week, it will be clear if Easter had super spreader events that put us at risk of an early third wave… We know we’re going to have a third wave…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

The Western Cape will base its second phase of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts on age, says Cloete.

The province aims to vaccinate 36 000 people per day, starting in May with those older than 60.

We set aside R57 million for vaccine procurement… We wrote to Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to explore the possibility that we will be able to procure directly from them… We’re predicting that we’ll be able to procure directly by August…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

When we get to age 45, we may prioritise essential workers…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




9 April 2021 10:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Easter
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19
covid-19 in western cape
Keith Cloete
Covid-19 vaccination
super spreader event

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

8 April 2021 2:57 PM

Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'

6 April 2021 2:42 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research

31 March 2021 7:09 AM

Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'

30 March 2021 1:42 PM

"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'

30 March 2021 10:57 AM

The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

29 March 2021 3:44 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

26 March 2021 2:56 PM

"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

Local

Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

Local

EWN Highlights

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has died: palace

9 April 2021 1:12 PM

WC ANC praises late struggle vet Graeme Bloch as a non-racialist & educationist

9 April 2021 12:48 PM

Gauteng Health Dept encouraged by public buy-in to get COVID-19 vaccination

9 April 2021 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA