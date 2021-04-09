'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'





The number of daily new infections of Covid-19 in the Western Cape remains stable, despite the past Easter weekend, according to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

There have been no known super spreader events; lowering the risk of an early third wave.

The Western Cape will soon start vaccinating residents older than 60 against Covid-19. © Olena Yakobchuk/123rf

Kieno Kammies interviewed Cloete about the past weekend and Province’s Phase Two Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The numbers are stable… You would’ve expected anybody that would’ve contracted Covid over the past weekend to have started showing symptoms… We would’ve had notification of clusters and an increase in cases… There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend… Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

By the middle of next week, it will be clear if Easter had super spreader events that put us at risk of an early third wave… We know we’re going to have a third wave… Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

The Western Cape will base its second phase of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts on age, says Cloete.

The province aims to vaccinate 36 000 people per day, starting in May with those older than 60.

We set aside R57 million for vaccine procurement… We wrote to Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to explore the possibility that we will be able to procure directly from them… We’re predicting that we’ll be able to procure directly by August… Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

When we get to age 45, we may prioritise essential workers… Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.