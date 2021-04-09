No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana
Professor Adam Habib was suspended from his new job at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (Soas) after he used the 'n-word' during a virtual meeting with students.
He was asked to step aside while the university investigates the matter.
It's understood that Habib used the offensive word while responding to a student's complaint about "allowing lecturers to say the n-word in class".
In his response to the complaint, Habib verbalised the word and told students that anyone who used it would be subject to disciplinary action.
Professor Pityana, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, commentator Justice Malala, and writer Palesa Morudu have penned a letter in support of Habib.
They want him reinstated to his position as director of Soas.
"To be a racist is most definitely not anything like anybody in their right minds could accuse him of", Pityana tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
The professor says the board of governance and Soas students may have lost sight of logic and rationality by failing to see the context in which the word was used.
Pityana says London University could have used the situation as an opportunity to further engage the student body in a way "that was both educating and sensitising".
"Instead of leading and becoming a matter of silencing voices, it should have become the basis of an engagement and debate about the limits and the nature of race of racism and how words are used", he adds.
I know Adam Habib is not a racist. However, there are dynamics following #BlakcLivesMatter that have heightened hypersensitivity to the issues of race. In a sense, that is good but even all the so-called euphemisms have come up as a substitute for racism rather than race.Barney Pityana, lawyer and human rights activist
In the context in which Adam was engaging with the students, the opposite is true. He said if somebody actually used this expression, disciplinary processes would follow, which is exactly what the students needed.Barney Pityana, lawyer and human rights activist
In their ears and eyes, it was the fact that he used the word, as if the use of the word is that which defines the racism of the user in all circumstances.Barney Pityana, lawyer and human rights activist
It is a fallacy that a person who says, "Anybody who uses this word in this institution will actually receive the due disciplinary action", that that person is in fact considered to be the racist who is complained about.Barney Pityana, lawyer and human rights activist
