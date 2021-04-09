'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
The classic car market in South Africa is booming.
Riding the wave is the newly launched “Classic Car Passion South Africa”, a source of information for classic car enthusiasts.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed John Tallodi, Managing Director at Classic Car Passion.
We just launched the South African branch of Classic Car Passion. It’s been going for 12 years in Europe. It brings together classic car fans… We offer events, cars for sale, news items specifically for South African classic car fans…John Tallodi, Managing Director - Classic Car Passion
Classic cars are a highly investable alternative asset class, and South African investors – especially at the lower end of the market – are piling in.
If you buy right, it can be financially beneficial… The Hagerty Index track various classic cars over years. ‘Affordable classics’ have grown for the last seven years – even last year. These are vehicles between R300 000 and R600 000…John Tallodi, Managing Director - Classic Car Passion
Online classic car purchasing at auctions have grown hugely in the last year. People stuck at home, looking to invest in something slightly different…John Tallodi, Managing Director - Classic Car Passion
The VW Beetle is quite popular. There are lots of parts for it… and it won’t break the bank if something goes wrong…John Tallodi, Managing Director - Classic Car Passion
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_25811330_group-of-retro-cars-in-agde-france.html?vti=nhpf74279z2it4an1k-1-9
