'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'
Two hundred and thirty-five people died on South African roads over the Easter long weekend.
Pedestrians accounted for 35% of casualties.
Most of the pedestrian fatalities occurred between midnight and 2:00 AM, in violation of the curfew.
One of the major disturbing elements emerging from the information gathered thus far is the vulnerability of pedestrians and passengers. 35% of people who died on the roads are pedestrians.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 8, 2021
Their vulnerability manifests itself in the following ways: pic.twitter.com/18JT31VZX3
Amy MacIver interviewed Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets, a citizen-driven initiative working to change how we use, perceive and experience streets.
The release of the statistics during holiday periods is always incredibly sad for us…Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets
We try to sensitise people… around the experience of pedestrians… The best way to care about pedestrians is to be one yourself…Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets
We have a 60 km/h speed limit in urban areas… If you get hit by a car at that speed, your chance of survival is zero… The United Nations is calling for a reduction of urban speed limits to 30 km/h…Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets
You can contact your ward councillor now, and say, ‘This intersection is dangerous’ or ‘that street is dangerous’ or ‘I need speed-reduction measures outside my child’s school’. We shouldn’t be scared to ask for our spaces to be safer… You don’t even have to draft the email yourself. Give us a call… We’re here to help…Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets
Convenience is not a right. Safety on our streets is! … Be patient; that could’ve been you mom! …Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106141570_child-s-shoe-on-the-street-after-dangerous-traffic-incident.html?vti=moh0zfsrchrfh1jgwq-1-1
