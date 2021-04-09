'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'





Two hundred and thirty-five people died on South African roads over the Easter long weekend.

Pedestrians accounted for 35% of casualties.

Most of the pedestrian fatalities occurred between midnight and 2:00 AM, in violation of the curfew.

One of the major disturbing elements emerging from the information gathered thus far is the vulnerability of pedestrians and passengers. 35% of people who died on the roads are pedestrians.



Their vulnerability manifests itself in the following ways:

Amy MacIver interviewed Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets, a citizen-driven initiative working to change how we use, perceive and experience streets.

The release of the statistics during holiday periods is always incredibly sad for us… Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

We try to sensitise people… around the experience of pedestrians… The best way to care about pedestrians is to be one yourself… Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

We have a 60 km/h speed limit in urban areas… If you get hit by a car at that speed, your chance of survival is zero… The United Nations is calling for a reduction of urban speed limits to 30 km/h… Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

You can contact your ward councillor now, and say, ‘This intersection is dangerous’ or ‘that street is dangerous’ or ‘I need speed-reduction measures outside my child’s school’. We shouldn’t be scared to ask for our spaces to be safer… You don’t even have to draft the email yourself. Give us a call… We’re here to help… Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

Pedestrians are not safe next to South Africa's roads.

Convenience is not a right. Safety on our streets is! … Be patient; that could’ve been you mom! … Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

