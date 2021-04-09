Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christine Lochner office
Christine Lochner cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended fr... 9 April 2021 12:10 PM
Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning. 9 April 2021 10:37 AM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

9 April 2021 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Road deaths
Pedestrian death
Reduced speed limit
Open Streets
speed limit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Amy MacIver
urban design
urban speed limit
Kirsten Wilkins

"If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets.

Two hundred and thirty-five people died on South African roads over the Easter long weekend.

Pedestrians accounted for 35% of casualties.

Most of the pedestrian fatalities occurred between midnight and 2:00 AM, in violation of the curfew.

Amy MacIver interviewed Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets, a citizen-driven initiative working to change how we use, perceive and experience streets.

The release of the statistics during holiday periods is always incredibly sad for us…

Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

We try to sensitise people… around the experience of pedestrians… The best way to care about pedestrians is to be one yourself…

Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

We have a 60 km/h speed limit in urban areas… If you get hit by a car at that speed, your chance of survival is zero… The United Nations is calling for a reduction of urban speed limits to 30 km/h…

Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

You can contact your ward councillor now, and say, ‘This intersection is dangerous’ or ‘that street is dangerous’ or ‘I need speed-reduction measures outside my child’s school’. We shouldn’t be scared to ask for our spaces to be safer… You don’t even have to draft the email yourself. Give us a call… We’re here to help…

Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets
Pedestrians are not safe next to South Africa's roads. © Katarzyna Białasiewicz/123rf

Convenience is not a right. Safety on our streets is! … Be patient; that could’ve been you mom! …

Kirsten Wilkins, urban designer - Open Streets

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




9 April 2021 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Road deaths
Pedestrian death
Reduced speed limit
Open Streets
speed limit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Amy MacIver
urban design
urban speed limit
Kirsten Wilkins

More from Local

No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana

9 April 2021 12:10 PM

Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended from Soas for the use of the 'n-word'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour

9 April 2021 10:37 AM

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

9 April 2021 10:19 AM

"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killing of Cape Town taxi boss could see jostle for power, says expert

9 April 2021 10:02 AM

Victor Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was shot and killed near Nyanga on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

9 April 2021 8:06 AM

Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO

8 April 2021 7:48 PM

Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend

8 April 2021 12:59 PM

"Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

8 April 2021 12:25 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by the end of the month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave

8 April 2021 11:58 AM

Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo

8 April 2021 1:57 PM

"Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'

8 April 2021 11:04 AM

Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

7 April 2021 8:59 AM

"Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!

6 April 2021 12:45 PM

This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

6 April 2021 8:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'

5 April 2021 1:32 PM

GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming'

1 April 2021 2:44 PM

The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you'

1 April 2021 11:27 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

Local

Over 100 suspects arrested linked to Cape Town extortion rings

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

Local

EWN Highlights

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has died: palace

9 April 2021 1:12 PM

WC ANC praises late struggle vet Graeme Bloch as a non-racialist & educationist

9 April 2021 12:48 PM

Gauteng Health Dept encouraged by public buy-in to get COVID-19 vaccination

9 April 2021 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA