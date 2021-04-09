BlindSA heads to court in bid to reform copyright laws for increased access
BlindSA, represented by public interest group Section27, will approach the Gauteng High Court to challenge the constitutionality of the current Copyright Act of 1978 amid lengthy delays in implementing amended laws.
The long-awaited Copyright Amendment Bill was first introduced to Parliament in 2015 but still hasn't been signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In June last year, Ramaphosa returned the Copyright Amendment Bill to Parliament for further consideration
The legislation had been passed by the National Assembly but it had received strong objections from various rightsholder groups.
RELATED: Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly
The bill contains provisions that allow people with disabilities more access to books and literature so that they could be converted to accessible formats like braille or audiobooks.
Section 19D of the Copyright Amendment Bill ensures that people with visual and print disabilities are immediately able to access protected works without fear of legal action from copyright holders.
BlindSA wants this section of the bill to be urgently implemented, explains Section27 attorney Demichelle Petherbridge.
"It looks like the process has been stalled, and that's really the point of our litigation", she tells CapeTalk.
The current Copyright Act of 1978 does not have exceptions for blind or visually impaired people.
We know that there is this bill that proposes this new section that grants an exception to persons with disabilities and we're asking the court to say that this particular section must start applying while these broader issues about the Copyright bill are being dealt with.Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section27
In terms of the Copyright Act, if you want to do anything to a book that's been authored by someone else, for example, you must get permission from a copyright holder. This is usually the author or whoever the author has sold copyright to... If you don't do this, the law says you can be fined or even imprisoned.Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section27
This kind of discrimination has such a severe impact on the way people who are blind or visually impaired are able to participate, learn and take hold of opportunities. It really is a dire situation.Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section27
Books are made available in print form and they are not readily available in forms like braille or audiobooks.Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section27
People who are blind or visually impaired actually have to go and get permission themselves to convert books into accessible formats... Practically speaking, it places a really unfair burden on an individual.Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section27
A novel of about 300 pages can take weeks to convert and costs about R24,000 to change into braille.Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section27
