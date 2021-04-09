[BREAKING NEWS] Prince Philip (99) has died





The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was 99 years old.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” said the British Royal Family.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.