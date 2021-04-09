Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Burnout or "busy" culture is broken, says serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Haralambous – a regular on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show – gave the following 10 tips to help you break free from perpetual burnout:

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

  • Decouple your self-worth from your output. You are not your work.

  • Drop your ego because you cannot do it all yourself.

  • Choose fewer priorities. Big ones, but fewer.

  • Stop answering email compulsively. Email is someone else's to-do list for your day.

  • Exercise. Seriously, it works.

  • Sleep. SLEEP. Get some damn sleep.

  • Eat healthier food.

  • Read more.

  • Dedicate time to being bored.

  • Use social media less. Like, a lot less.

More from Haralambous:

Whitfield interviewed Haralambous about his list of things to “do” to avoid burning out.

Haralambous – who is all about side hustles – also spoke about a few real, inspirational side hustles.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.




