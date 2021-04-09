'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
Burnout or "busy" culture is broken, says serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.
Haralambous – a regular on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show – gave the following 10 tips to help you break free from perpetual burnout:
-
Decouple your self-worth from your output. You are not your work.
-
Drop your ego because you cannot do it all yourself.
-
Choose fewer priorities. Big ones, but fewer.
-
Stop answering email compulsively. Email is someone else's to-do list for your day.
-
Exercise. Seriously, it works.
-
Sleep. SLEEP. Get some damn sleep.
-
Eat healthier food.
-
Read more.
-
Dedicate time to being bored.
-
Use social media less. Like, a lot less.
Whitfield interviewed Haralambous about his list of things to “do” to avoid burning out.
Haralambous – who is all about side hustles – also spoke about a few real, inspirational side hustles.
Burnout or "busy" culture is broken.— Nic Haralambous 🐢 (@nicharry) April 1, 2021
Are you feeling it? I bet you are.
Here are 10 things I've learned to help you start breaking burnout.
THREAD:
1. Decouple your self worth from your output. You are not your work.
2. Drop your ego because you can't do it all yourself.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/woman-burnout-multitasking-face-1733891/
