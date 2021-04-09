Streaming issues? Report here
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film

9 April 2021 7:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Movie
Film

Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.

Ryan Kruger is highly regarded as one of South Africa's top music video directors, winning numerous local and international awards, including a South African Music Award for his work with SA rock band Prime Circle, but deep-down he's always had the desire to direct a full length feature film.

That dream has finally become a reality.

Kruger's well known for his work in the SA music scene, having conceptualized and directed over 70 music videos for some of South Africa's most prolific artists over the last decade.

However, three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his lifelong dream, and made the leap to feature films and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.

At the time I was in a bad place. I was very ill and nearly died. At the same time, I went through a break up, my cat got cancer and I sunk into a deep depression. While I was in this dark hole I asked myself what was the one thing I'd always wanted to do with my life and the answer was...to make a film.

Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

I got the idea for Fried Barry one night and I knew that this was the movie I wanted to make. I spent three days writing a brief scene breakdown and a month later I was shooting the feature.

Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

Shot in and around Cape Town, the movie took 18 months to film, with post production taking another six months to complete.

Gary Green was cast in the lead role, while other cast members include Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails, Deep State, Dynasty), Chanelle de Jager (Projek Dina), Sean Cameron Michael (McGyver, Blood Drive, Shooter) and Brett Williams (Outlander, Black Sails, Raised by Wolves), amongst others.

The film also features a cameo appearance by Kruger, in a nod to two of his cinematic heroes who often appear in a blink-and-you'll-miss them scene in their own movies, Alfred Hitchcock and Quentin Tarantino.

Although yet to be released on the cinema circuit, Fried Barry has been screened around the world at some of the biggest genre festivals, including Sitges in Spain and Fantasia in Canada, picking up 22 awards along the way.

The film is due for international release in May, having been picked up by streaming service Shudder, for the U.S. market, as well as a host of international territories including, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Kruger says he hopes the film will be released in South Africa soon.

In South Africa, we're pretty conservative here, and this film is quite a bold, crazy, out-there type of film. I know loads of people that'll love it here, but I also know a lot of people that would hate it at the same time.

Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

The South African film industry is growing bigger, we are starting to do different types of films that are interesting to look at, but Fried Barry is definitely the first of its kind. i think it'll open a lot of doors for other film-makers to show that we can make these other type of films and it can be successful.

Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

Listen to the audio of the interview below




Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab

9 April 2021 5:32 PM

The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.

VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum

9 April 2021 2:44 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

BlindSA heads to court in bid to reform copyright laws for increased access

9 April 2021 2:05 PM

BlindSA and Section27 want the government to implement a section of the Copyright Amendment Bill that broadens access to knowledge in disadvantaged communities.

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

9 April 2021 12:58 PM

"If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets.

No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana

9 April 2021 12:10 PM

Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended from Soas for the use of the 'n-word'.

Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour

9 April 2021 10:37 AM

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning.

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

9 April 2021 10:19 AM

"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.

Killing of Cape Town taxi boss could see jostle for power, says expert

9 April 2021 10:02 AM

Victor Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was shot and killed near Nyanga on Wednesday night.

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

9 April 2021 8:06 AM

Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster.

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa

9 April 2021 11:52 AM

"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

8 April 2021 7:09 PM

Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.

SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19

8 April 2021 5:42 PM

A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market.

Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads

8 April 2021 7:17 AM

Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.

UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

7 April 2021 9:03 PM

In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.

Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons

7 April 2021 5:34 PM

Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining.

Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study

7 April 2021 2:35 PM

A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors.

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:08 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.

