Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film





Ryan Kruger is highly regarded as one of South Africa's top music video directors, winning numerous local and international awards, including a South African Music Award for his work with SA rock band Prime Circle, but deep-down he's always had the desire to direct a full length feature film.

That dream has finally become a reality.

Kruger's well known for his work in the SA music scene, having conceptualized and directed over 70 music videos for some of South Africa's most prolific artists over the last decade.

However, three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his lifelong dream, and made the leap to feature films and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.

At the time I was in a bad place. I was very ill and nearly died. At the same time, I went through a break up, my cat got cancer and I sunk into a deep depression. While I was in this dark hole I asked myself what was the one thing I'd always wanted to do with my life and the answer was...to make a film. Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

I got the idea for Fried Barry one night and I knew that this was the movie I wanted to make. I spent three days writing a brief scene breakdown and a month later I was shooting the feature. Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

Shot in and around Cape Town, the movie took 18 months to film, with post production taking another six months to complete.

Gary Green was cast in the lead role, while other cast members include Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails, Deep State, Dynasty), Chanelle de Jager (Projek Dina), Sean Cameron Michael (McGyver, Blood Drive, Shooter) and Brett Williams (Outlander, Black Sails, Raised by Wolves), amongst others.

The film also features a cameo appearance by Kruger, in a nod to two of his cinematic heroes who often appear in a blink-and-you'll-miss them scene in their own movies, Alfred Hitchcock and Quentin Tarantino.

Although yet to be released on the cinema circuit, Fried Barry has been screened around the world at some of the biggest genre festivals, including Sitges in Spain and Fantasia in Canada, picking up 22 awards along the way.

The film is due for international release in May, having been picked up by streaming service Shudder, for the U.S. market, as well as a host of international territories including, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Kruger says he hopes the film will be released in South Africa soon.

In South Africa, we're pretty conservative here, and this film is quite a bold, crazy, out-there type of film. I know loads of people that'll love it here, but I also know a lot of people that would hate it at the same time. Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

The South African film industry is growing bigger, we are starting to do different types of films that are interesting to look at, but Fried Barry is definitely the first of its kind. i think it'll open a lot of doors for other film-makers to show that we can make these other type of films and it can be successful. Ryan Kruger - Director of feature horror film, Fried Barry.

Listen to the audio of the interview below