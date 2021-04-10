[LISTEN] Leaked audio of Ramaphosa to Zuma: 'I see you as my leader'





Former president Jacob Zuma met with the ANC top brass last month following his decision to defy the Constitutional Court order for him to return to testify at the state capture commission.

An audio recording in which ANC president Ramaphosa addresses Zuma was leaked on social media on Friday.

In the clip, Ramaphosa can be heard trying to convince Zuma that he is not his enemy.

“I see you as my leader, as my elder in the ANC,” he tells his predecessor.

Sound bites of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Jacob Zuma in that top 6 meeting. Ramaphosa is very clear, he respects JZ and JZ has the wrong impression of Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the ANC has distanced itself from the recording.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told Eyewitness News that the party knew nothing about the clip.