Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children
Swarts grew up on the Simonsig Wine Estate where his father was a foreman and his mother a domestic worker.
He always knew that he wanted to be in the wine industry, be he could not afford the money needed to study towards his degree.
Swarts says he took advantage of various short courses in order to build his knowledge and work towards his formal education.
He's now a certified sommelier, mentor, motivational speaker, wine brand owner, and Simonsig ambassador.
Last year, he enrolled at the UCT Business School for his Honours in Management Practice.
Swarts tells CapeTalk that he wants to pass on his knowledge in order to inspire other farm children and previously disadvantaged youth.
I needed to do something to give back to other farmworkers and also other farm children because I have achieved a certain success... That's how the Son of the Soil Leadership Foundation.Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor
If you have the passion, you already have a big part of what you need to achieve the ultimate goal of being a winemaker or a viticulturist.Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor
I wanted to get into the wine industry from an early age, I wanted to be a viticulturist out in vineyards.Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor
In my matric year, I actually paid for a course at the Agricultural College with my own pocket money... for a short course in vineyard pruning.Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor
Listen to his story on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CLD9yP9pJsq/
More from Local
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film
Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.Read More
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab
The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
BlindSA heads to court in bid to reform copyright laws for increased access
BlindSA and Section27 want the government to implement a section of the Copyright Amendment Bill that broadens access to knowledge in disadvantaged communities.Read More
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'
"If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets.Read More
No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana
Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended from Soas for the use of the 'n-word'.Read More
Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour
The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning.Read More
'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'
"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.Read More
Killing of Cape Town taxi boss could see jostle for power, says expert
Victor Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was shot and killed near Nyanga on Wednesday night.Read More
Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology
Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster.Read More