Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children Denzel Swarts is the founder of a leadership foundation called Son of the Soil which aims to inspire other farm children to dream... 10 April 2021 10:35 AM
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers. 9 April 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser "The judiciary should be rendering Zuma ordinary rather than treating him as special", says political analyst and broadcaster Euse... 10 April 2021 11:11 AM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children

10 April 2021 10:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
mentor
Denzel Swarts
farm children
Son of the Soil
Son of the Soil Leadership Foundation

Denzel Swarts is the founder of a leadership foundation called Son of the Soil which aims to inspire other farm children to dream big.

Swarts grew up on the Simonsig Wine Estate where his father was a foreman and his mother a domestic worker.

He always knew that he wanted to be in the wine industry, be he could not afford the money needed to study towards his degree.

Swarts says he took advantage of various short courses in order to build his knowledge and work towards his formal education.

He's now a certified sommelier, mentor, motivational speaker, wine brand owner, and Simonsig ambassador.

Last year, he enrolled at the UCT Business School for his Honours in Management Practice.

Swarts tells CapeTalk that he wants to pass on his knowledge in order to inspire other farm children and previously disadvantaged youth.

I needed to do something to give back to other farmworkers and also other farm children because I have achieved a certain success... That's how the Son of the Soil Leadership Foundation.

Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

If you have the passion, you already have a big part of what you need to achieve the ultimate goal of being a winemaker or a viticulturist.

Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

I wanted to get into the wine industry from an early age, I wanted to be a viticulturist out in vineyards.

Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

In my matric year, I actually paid for a course at the Agricultural College with my own pocket money... for a short course in vineyard pruning.

Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

Listen to his story on Weekend Breakfast:




10 April 2021 10:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
mentor
Denzel Swarts
farm children
Son of the Soil
Son of the Soil Leadership Foundation

More from Local

Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film

9 April 2021 7:16 PM

Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab

9 April 2021 5:32 PM

The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum

9 April 2021 2:44 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BlindSA heads to court in bid to reform copyright laws for increased access

9 April 2021 2:05 PM

BlindSA and Section27 want the government to implement a section of the Copyright Amendment Bill that broadens access to knowledge in disadvantaged communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

9 April 2021 12:58 PM

"If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No one in their right mind would accuse Adam Habib of being racist: Prof Pityana

9 April 2021 12:10 PM

Law professor Barney Pityana is one of several public figures who have come out in support of Adam Habib after he was suspended from Soas for the use of the 'n-word'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour

9 April 2021 10:37 AM

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay was put down on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'

9 April 2021 10:19 AM

"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killing of Cape Town taxi boss could see jostle for power, says expert

9 April 2021 10:02 AM

Victor Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was shot and killed near Nyanga on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student teacher who got dropped over hairdo still waiting on principal's apology

9 April 2021 8:06 AM

Student teacher William Sezoe says it appears that he will not get the remedy he hoped for - an apology from the headmaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser

Politics

[LISTEN] Leaked audio of Ramaphosa to Zuma: 'I see you as my leader'

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘SA has lost a giant’- Mandela foundation’s Hatang pays tribute to Bloch

10 April 2021 12:19 PM

Lesufi: Chris Hani’s murder was a test on commitment to a truly non-racial SA

10 April 2021 11:49 AM

Numsa has 'no faith' in Eskom's de Ruyter racism probe

10 April 2021 10:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA