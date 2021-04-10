Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children





Swarts grew up on the Simonsig Wine Estate where his father was a foreman and his mother a domestic worker.

He always knew that he wanted to be in the wine industry, be he could not afford the money needed to study towards his degree.

Swarts says he took advantage of various short courses in order to build his knowledge and work towards his formal education.

He's now a certified sommelier, mentor, motivational speaker, wine brand owner, and Simonsig ambassador.

Last year, he enrolled at the UCT Business School for his Honours in Management Practice.

Swarts tells CapeTalk that he wants to pass on his knowledge in order to inspire other farm children and previously disadvantaged youth.

I needed to do something to give back to other farmworkers and also other farm children because I have achieved a certain success... That's how the Son of the Soil Leadership Foundation. Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

If you have the passion, you already have a big part of what you need to achieve the ultimate goal of being a winemaker or a viticulturist. Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

I wanted to get into the wine industry from an early age, I wanted to be a viticulturist out in vineyards. Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

In my matric year, I actually paid for a course at the Agricultural College with my own pocket money... for a short course in vineyard pruning. Denzel Swarts, Certified Sommelier and Mentor

