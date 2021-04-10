Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Meet Denzel Swarts, the sommelier and mentor who's inspiring Cape farm children
Denzel Swarts is the founder of a leadership foundation called Son of the Soil which aims to inspire other farm children to dream...
10 April 2021 10:35 AM
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film
Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.
9 April 2021 7:16 PM
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab
The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.
9 April 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser
"The judiciary should be rendering Zuma ordinary rather than treating him as special", says political analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser.
10 April 2021 11:11 AM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.
8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released
Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.
8 April 2021 4:37 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.
9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.
9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals....
8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19
A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market.
8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.
8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.
7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women's Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.
8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.
8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody's lips – not just in SA'
Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.
8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes
Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes.
8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.
5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.
1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing
A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of animal testing.
8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.
8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.
7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).
8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'
Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.
8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.
8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.
9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'
"If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets.
9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo
"Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they're sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright.
8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion
"The judiciary should be rendering Zuma ordinary rather than treating him as special", says political analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser.

The Constitutional Court has given former president Jacob Zuma an opportunity to tell the apex court what sanction he should face if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

RELATED: ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy'

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has reportedly instructed Zuma to file an affidavit by Wednesday next week outlining what he feels is an "appropriate sanction" should he be punished.

The affidavit is Zuma’s last chance to persuade the ConCourt not to send him to prison.

However, the former statesman has previously said that he's not afraid of being arrested, convicted or imprisoned.

RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry

Political analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser says Mogoeng's letter to Zuma was a bad move.

In a Facebook post, McKaiser suggests that the ConCourt has undermined its own legal authority and the principle of constitutional supremacy.

He also argues that the apex court is giving Zuma special treatment in an attempt to pre-empt a possible political fallout.

"This letter from the constitutional court to former president Zuma was an error", he writes.

They want to give Zuma a million and one last procedural chances to engage on the legal issues so that they minimise being attacked if they should, for example, end up sentencing him.

Eusebius McKaiser



