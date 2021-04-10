ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser





The Constitutional Court has given former president Jacob Zuma an opportunity to tell the apex court what sanction he should face if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has reportedly instructed Zuma to file an affidavit by Wednesday next week outlining what he feels is an "appropriate sanction" should he be punished.

The affidavit is Zuma’s last chance to persuade the ConCourt not to send him to prison.

However, the former statesman has previously said that he's not afraid of being arrested, convicted or imprisoned.

Political analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser says Mogoeng's letter to Zuma was a bad move.

In a Facebook post, McKaiser suggests that the ConCourt has undermined its own legal authority and the principle of constitutional supremacy.

He also argues that the apex court is giving Zuma special treatment in an attempt to pre-empt a possible political fallout.

"This letter from the constitutional court to former president Zuma was an error", he writes.