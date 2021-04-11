'She lived an exemplary life of giving' - Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi van Zyl





The medical doctor and radio host died on Saturday after a long stay in hospital due to Covid-19 complications.

She was 45-years-old and leaves behind her husband Marinus and their two children.

‘Dr Sindi’, as she was affectionately known, touched many lives through her work as a doctor and her health advocacy online.

Earlier this week South Africans raised over R1 million to help cover her medical expenses.

RELATED: South Africans chip in to help cover Dr Sindi van Zyl's hospital bill

Dr Sindi became popular online for using social media to raise awareness about public health issues.

Tributed have been pouring in from fans, local celebrities, healthcare workers, and politicians following the news of her passing.

You fought a good fight.. for 8 weeks you never gave up..



Your body gave up earlier today... But your spirit lives in the hearts of the MANY whom you SERVED till your last breath.. and I will carry it in my heart forever 🕊🕊



Till next lifetime to my friend ❤️#RIPDrSindi 🕯💔 — Dr Yummy Mummy 🥰 (@dr_lovelee) April 10, 2021

The way we all feel like we knew Dr Sindi personally. The way it feels like we just lost a close loved one speaks volumes on the kind of person she was. Kindness personified! What a lovely human being. What a beautiful life lived. My heart goes out to her family. #RIPDrSindi 💔 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) April 10, 2021

The tears won’t stop.

I can’t claim to be your best friend, but that was your gift. To make each of us feel like we were. To be seen & loved, even at our lowest.

I will miss your giggle. Your warmth & vulnerability & kindness.

God knows, you were the best of us Doc. #RIPDrSindi — IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) April 10, 2021

From Sindi’s life, remember this: our real legacy isn’t the accolades and the lavish status we accumulate in our time on earth, our real legacy is how we directly/indirectly impacted those we encountered. How we made them feel they mattered. Sindi’s legacy, is exactly that.#SONKE — Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi taught us its never too late to chase your dream. You can literally be whatever you want to be. And she was everything. What a lady! — Suga Nje (@sugeezy) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi was God-Sent. No one can convince me otherwise.

She really made her mark in the world, we gotta thank God more for someone like her.🙏🏼❤️ — Ssica ♡ (@itsOnly_Jessica) April 10, 2021

Everybody has a Dr Sindi story. I wonder how big her cup was because that hun poured from her cup. The universe blessed us. — Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) April 10, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to my good friend Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda and family on the passing on of your daughter @sindivanzyl . We have lost a beautiful soul. A loving a caring human being. I pray the Almighty God comforts you. #RIPDrSindiVanZyl pic.twitter.com/q9XmrWUvR7 — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) April 11, 2021

It's very seldom that you meet somebody who's kindness goes past her smile. What a genuinely beautiful soul, may Dr. Sindi van Zyl's soul rest in beautiful peace. We really loved everything she was about ❤️🕊️ — Bhayeni (@ClixWell) April 10, 2021

It’s hard to believe that Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed on just like that. Heartfelt condolences to her children, hubby, the rest of the family, friends, colleagues and fans. May her sweet soul #RIP #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/L5yLAXNiKZ — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi’s passing leaves all of us cold and sad. She lived an exemplary life of giving, selflessness and grace. To her family, especially her kids she - condolences. We share your loss. pic.twitter.com/vPON26Ovv1 — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi made everyone feel important. There was not a tweet, DM or WhatsApp she ignored. 1 of 1. There will never be another. — Nazanin Mzansi (@SadieJTorquato) April 10, 2021

#DrSindi You have accomplished many good things in life. You worked hard and always followed the path of honesty in helping people. To your family - we are sorry for your loss, wishing you hope and healing when you’re ready. Rest well #sindivanzyl #RipDrSindiVanZyl #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/7w6WXpIcRM — Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho (@CapeSkinDoctor) April 10, 2021

If the Covid-19 vaccines had been here in time most likely Dr Sindi as a health care professional would have likely been vaccinated and her life saved.

This is the true cost of the incompetence of our leadership.

I'm sad and angry that someone so loving and selfless is gone.💔 — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 10, 2021