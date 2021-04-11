Is the physical office space dying? Research shows not yet





Down-scaling or even closing physical office spaces may seem like the way of the future, but USB MBA graduate Mandi Joubert argues that the future of work most probably lies in a blend of remote and office-based work.

Joubert conducted the research and found that while employees experienced many positives in working from home, they missed the interaction and support of an office environment.

Her study suggests that people are not ready for a complete shift to exclusively working from home, which can have a negative impact on employee engagement.

Joubert chats to CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele about her research findings.

The experiences of exclusively working from home varied. Mandi Joubert, MBA Graduate - University of Stellenbosch Business School

While working from home and remote work have so so many benefits, I particularly looked at... the factors of exclusively working from home and how that impacted on employee engagement. Mandi Joubert, MBA Graduate - University of Stellenbosch Business School

Many employees actually struggled emotionally and psychologically to work from home exclusively. Mandi Joubert, MBA Graduate - University of Stellenbosch Business School

