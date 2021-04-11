Is the physical office space dying? Research shows not yet
Down-scaling or even closing physical office spaces may seem like the way of the future, but USB MBA graduate Mandi Joubert argues that the future of work most probably lies in a blend of remote and office-based work.
Joubert conducted the research and found that while employees experienced many positives in working from home, they missed the interaction and support of an office environment.
Her study suggests that people are not ready for a complete shift to exclusively working from home, which can have a negative impact on employee engagement.
Joubert chats to CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele about her research findings.
The experiences of exclusively working from home varied.Mandi Joubert, MBA Graduate - University of Stellenbosch Business School
While working from home and remote work have so so many benefits, I particularly looked at... the factors of exclusively working from home and how that impacted on employee engagement.Mandi Joubert, MBA Graduate - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Many employees actually struggled emotionally and psychologically to work from home exclusively.Mandi Joubert, MBA Graduate - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54261253_group-friends-video-chat-connection-concept.html?term=virtual%2Bmeeting&vti=oaaj0j72w8n1gcdczl-1-33
More from Lifestyle
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film
Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.Read More
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19
A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market.Read More
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads
Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons
Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining.Read More
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study
A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors.Read More