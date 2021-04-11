'ANC top 6 meeting audio leak raises questions about trust among party leaders'





A short audio clip from the recent closed meeting between the ANC’s top six and former president Jacob Zuma was leaked on social media on Friday.

In the recording, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is heard trying to convince his predecessor, Zuma, that he is not plotting against him.

Mathekga says the leaked recording suggests that there has been an erosion of trust among the party's top leadership.

He claims the clip paints Ramaphosa as someone who is indebted to Zuma.

These are the top six leaders of the ANC. So to hear of a leaked recording, you then ask yourself if this meeting was based on trust or was it just part of maneuvering. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Where leaks happen, is where trust does not exist... This changes a lot of dynamics with President Ramaphosa now coming out as almost surviving in the grace of Jacob Zuma. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

It says a lot about what we may see in the ANC in the next few years. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Mathekga comments on a range of matters, including the disappearance of Schabir Shaik, the status of Hawks investigations, and the decay of crime intelligence agencies in SA.

