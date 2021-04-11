John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges
The tribunal has found that Hlophe improperly attempted to influence two justices of the Constitutional Court to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma back in 2008.
At the time, Zuma was challenging the legality of search and seizure warrants obtained by the Scorpions which were used to seize 93,000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him.
Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to sway their decisions.
RELATED: Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him
In a statement issued on Saturday, the tribunal said Hlophe had breached the provision of Section 165 of the Constitution.
The tribunal found that his conduct seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court
It also found thats his conduct threatened public confidence in the judicial system.
Click here to read the tribunal's full report.
BREAKING NEWS: A JSC Tribunal has "unanimously" found Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe "guilty of gross misconduct". pic.twitter.com/oMYOfcCsyz— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) April 10, 2021
13 years after Judge John Hlophe paid a visit to Braamfontein and triggered a terminal saga - we have a finding. He has been found guilty of gross misconduct.#Hlophe pic.twitter.com/LTuLGergm8— Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) April 10, 2021
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has found Judge President John Hlophe committed gross misconduct in trying to influence @ConCourtSA Justices Jafta & Nkabinde in 2008 - its taken 13 years for a decision!— Lawson Naidoo (@LawsonNaidoo) April 10, 2021
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
