'Plattekloof road illegal drag racing escalated after lockdown levels lifted'

12 April 2021 7:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Drag racing

Paul Kruger of the local neighbourhood watch says authorities have failed to catch these racers in the act.

Illegal racers have been causing sleepless nights for residents in the northern suburbs by turning Plattekloof Road, which was revamped not too long ago, into their personal racetrack, which is illegal, says Refilwe Moloto.

RELATED: Traffic cops to start impounding cars of speedsters and other road rule breakers

Refilwe speaks to Panorama, Kleinbosch, Welgelegen and Plattekloof Neighbourhood Watch Committee member Paul Kruger about the concerns.

He says this began after Plattekloof Road received a number of road improvements which widened and resurfaced the road.

It started mainly when Plattefloof Raod changed into a dual carriageway and this weekend racing has now extended to the Gil Basson and Burgandy roads.

Paul Kruger, Committee member - Panorama, Kleinbosch, Welgelegen and Plattekloof Neighbourhood Watch

He says the racing has been going on for a number of years but escalated over the past year especially after the lockdown levels were lifted.

I think the Covid lockdown had a big impact on the guys just sitting at home and they are all coming out now.

Paul Kruger, Committee member - Panorama, Kleinbosch, Welgelegen and Plattekloof Neighbourhood Watch

It is mostly high-end vehicles and some souped-up cars.

Paul Kruger, Committee member - Panorama, Kleinbosch, Welgelegen and Plattekloof Neighbourhood Watch

Kruger says there are three main gathering points in the area.

I think there must be money involved.

Paul Kruger, Committee member - Panorama, Kleinbosch, Welgelegen and Plattekloof Neighbourhood Watch

He says it is difficult to talk to the group as it is restricted to those who own high-end or souped-up cars.

The traffic department Ghost Squad did help a great deal, he says, but eventually, the racers get to know the unmarked cars.

But we have not had the authorities able to catch them in the act.

Committee member

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




