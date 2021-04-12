Streaming issues? Report here
JSC must recommend suspension of Judge Hlophe - Freedom Under Law

12 April 2021 10:04 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Freedom Under Law
JSC
Cape Judge President John Hlophe
FUL

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

RELATED: John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges

Freedom Under Law CEO, Nicole Fritz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ruling by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that Judge John Hlophe breached sections of the Constitution by trying to influence two justices of the Constitutional Court - Justice Chris Jafta and Justice Bess Nkabinde - to rule in the favour of Jacob Zuma, in a matter between the former president and the NPA.

It's hard to imagine a more serious allegation than that a fellow judge attempted to influence two judges in our highest court - our most senior judges - to make a decision favourable to Jacob Zuma.

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

She says this allegation has been hanging over the judiciary and impairing public confidence in the administration of justice for 13 years.

And that has finally been expertly determined which is an incredibly important step forward.

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

However, she says, the process is not at an end.

There is ultimately more to come before it is brought to conclusion.

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

Freedom Under Law is suggesting now is the moment in this process for the JSC to very seriously consider recommending suspension for Hlophe until this matter is finally brought to a conclusion.

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

Listen to the interview below:

Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at the Democratic Alliance talks to Africa Malane on Early breakfast about the matter.

She says the JSC is sitting from Monday for two weeks but says an extraordinary sitting should be called to deal with this.

It can't be allowed to drag on even longer.

Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA

Judge Hlophe should be suspended as a matter of urgency.

Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA

Listen to the interview below:




