Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel





Refilwe Moloto speaks to EyewitnessNews reporter Lizell Persens about the death of Anele Tembe, the fiancee of rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes. According to reports she fell from the tenth floor of a hotel early Sunday morning.

Persens says Eyewitness news received information early on Sunday morning that Anele Tembe, fiance of well-known rapper AKA, had fallen to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in the city centre.

Police confirmed that at 7.28 yesterday morning they found the body of a 22-year-old woman on the corner of Loop and Bloem Street - but it was only much later that the families confirmed that it was indeed Nellie Tembe. Lizell Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The paramedics said they responded to a fall outside a hotel at around 8am on Sunday, says Persens.

According to the paramedic reports the deceased had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of said building. When they arrived she was still alive and was treated by an advanced life support medic. Her condition subsequently deteriorated and she was then declared deceased. Lizell Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Despite many rumours and allegations but there is no official confirmation about what occurred prior to her death, says Persens.

There will be an inquest conducted into Tembe's death.

Persens confirms seeing a video circulating of Tembe attempting to jump from a hotel in Durban last year but police have not confirmed this.

Listen to the report in the audio below: