Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EyewitnessNews reporter Lizell Persens about the death of Anele Tembe, the fiancee of rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes. According to reports she fell from the tenth floor of a hotel early Sunday morning.
Persens says Eyewitness news received information early on Sunday morning that Anele Tembe, fiance of well-known rapper AKA, had fallen to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in the city centre.
Police confirmed that at 7.28 yesterday morning they found the body of a 22-year-old woman on the corner of Loop and Bloem Street - but it was only much later that the families confirmed that it was indeed Nellie Tembe.Lizell Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The paramedics said they responded to a fall outside a hotel at around 8am on Sunday, says Persens.
According to the paramedic reports the deceased had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of said building. When they arrived she was still alive and was treated by an advanced life support medic. Her condition subsequently deteriorated and she was then declared deceased.Lizell Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Despite many rumours and allegations but there is no official confirmation about what occurred prior to her death, says Persens.
There will be an inquest conducted into Tembe's death.
Persens confirms seeing a video circulating of Tembe attempting to jump from a hotel in Durban last year but police have not confirmed this.
Listen to the report in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29266727_yellow-tape-barrier-surrounding-a-crime-scene-under-investigation-by-the-police.html
More from Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites
There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot project.Read More
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply
The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of vaccines.Read More
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.Read More
Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional
A group of homeless people have launched a court bid to have several City of Cape Town municipal by-laws declared unconstitutional and discriminatory.Read More
SAPS statement clears Ndlozi's name after Daily Sun rape story
SAPS says EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is not a suspect in a rape case that's being investigated by Gauteng police.Read More
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim
Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action.Read More
South Africa urged to monitor vaccines after Israeli study on Pfizer efficacy
A study conducted in Israel suggests that the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against the Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa.Read More
'Plattekloof road illegal drag racing escalated after lockdown levels lifted'
Paul Kruger of the local neighbourhood watch says authorities have failed to catch these racers in the act.Read More
John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.Read More
'She lived an exemplary life of giving' - Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi van Zyl
Dr. Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her kindness and her endless generosity.Read More